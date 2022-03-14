TL;DR Breakdown

Solana price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $100.

Solana is presently trading at $81.35.

The Solana price analysis shows that the market is in a consolidation phase. The bears are currently in control of the market and are likely to push the price down to $50 in the coming days. investors should wait for a better entry point before initiating any long positions.

The market shows the price of Solana’s negative movement at $81. The resistance is currently at $100, and there is immediate support at the $75 mark. The MACD line has turned bearish and is exhibiting a strong momentum in favor of the bears. If the bears can break past the $75 mark, they could push SOL to as low as $50.

The Solana price analysis shows that the market is in a consolidation phase. The bears are currently in control of the market and are likely to push the price down to $50 in the coming days. investors should wait for a better entry point before initiating any long positions.

SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis: Bearish trend continues

The Solana (SOL) price has been on a downtrend over the past few days. The market has been consolidating in recent times and is currently trading at $81.

SOL/USD 4-hour price chart: TradingView

The four-hour chart shows that the market is in a bearish trend as the MACD line is well below the signal line. The RSI indicator is also in the oversold territory, indicating that the bears are in control of the market. The support is present at $75 and the resistance is at $100.

The market has been consolidating in recent times and is currently trading at $81. The four-hour chart shows that the market is in a bearish trend as the MACD line is well below the signal line. The RSI indicator is also in the oversold territory, indicating that the bears are in control of the market. The support is present at $75 and the resistance is at $100.

The market shows signs of a bearish trend as the MACD line is well below the signal line. The RSI indicator is in the oversold territory, indicating that the bears are in control of the market. The support is present at $75 and the resistance is at $100. If the market falls below the $75 mark, it could reach as low as $50.

The bears are currently in control of the market and are likely to push the price down to $50 in the coming days. Investors should wait for a better entry point before initiating any long positions.

The Solana price has been on a downtrend over the past few days and is currently trading at $81. The MACD line is well below the signal line, indicating that the market is in a bearish trend. The RSI indicator is also in the oversold territory, which confirms the bearishness in the market. The support is present at $75 and the resistance is at $100. If the market falls below the $75 level, it could reach as low as $50.

Solana price analysis for 24-hours: SOL starts to open

The Solana price analysis has experienced a bearish movement in the last few days. Moreover, as the volatility opens, it makes the value of the cryptocurrency more volatile to change. As a result, the upper limit of the Bollinger’s band rests at $100, serving as the most substantial resistance for SOL. Contrariwise, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band rests at $76, serving as the strongest support for SOL.

The SOL/USD price appears to be crossing under the Moving Average curve, displaying bearish momentum. However, the support and resistance are opening up, potentially making new opportunities for the market.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The market has been in a bearish trend over the past few days and is currently trading at $81. The MACD line is well below the signal line, indicating that the market is in a bearish trend. The RSI indicator is also in the oversold territory, confirming the bear SOL/USD.

Solana Price Analysis: Conclusion

The Solana price analysis shows bearish momentum with little room for bullish opportunities. The bulls will have a chance for the throne if they prove themselves worthy; they may even engulf the whole market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.