Slush, SuiScan non-responsive as Sui Network goes down

The Sui Network is experiencing what the team described as a major mainnet disruption. According to the Sui status page, the issue was caused by an ongoing consensus outage initially reported around 06:52 PST today, and while a fix is in progress, the network remains down.

Users attempting transactions through affected platforms have reported issues, making it one of the most substantial technical hurdles for the Sui network since its mainnet launch.

Why is Sui down?

According to a post shared via the official Sui X page, the Sui Core team is working on a solution. The team also warned users that the issue has affected dApps like Slush or SuiScan, which means they may not be available, and transactions may be slow or temporarily unable to process until a solution is found.

In the meantime, the team has promised updates as they become available. It is not the first time the Sui network is facing such issues, though it has been known to recover fast in the past with transparent post-mortems after.

Sui users reported a network outage on November 21, 2024, when a bug was found in the transaction scheduling logic, causing validators to crash. That incident lasted for about two hours before it was fixed.

Reports also claimed a similar outage happened in December 2025.

Unlike the full consensus outage the network is dealing with today, multiple sources linked the incident to a DDoS attack that overwhelmed validators. As usual, the team quickly addressed the issue, and it was resolved shortly after.

How the market reacted to the news

As earlier stated, the Sui token has barely been affected by the announcement of the outage. It is currently trading at $1.84, with some traders highlighting the irony of the token pumping despite the outage.

Trading volume also seems to have increased across major exchanges, even though the likes of Binance, Bybit, and OKX have suspended deposits and withdrawals to prevent complications.

While the team has acknowledged the outage, all eyes are on the network to see how long it will remain down, with some analysts noting that the token, which has experienced a flat reaction to the news, could start falling if the downtime becomes extended.

Historically, the Sui team has been able to provide solutions to outages within two to four hours, so anything longer than that could lead to FUD spreading among the community and investors.

For now, users are advised to avoid sending transactions and to keep an eye on official channels for news from the team that a resolution has been reached.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.