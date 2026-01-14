Binance’s CZ questions how X will handle KYC in crypto trading expansion

During a Chinese AMA on Binance Square on January 14, CZ expressed skepticism about how X, formerly Twitter, which is now owned by Elon Musk, will handle KYC as it expands the platform’s capabilities to cover financial features.

This aligns with Musk’s desire to see X morph into an “everything app” where messaging and financial services like trading and investing happen.

Changpeng had shared his opinions on the topic, asking important questions and highlighting reasons he believes could complicate the endeavor.

What does CZ thinks about X becoming a financial rail?

During the Chinese AMA, CZ shared what he thought about the possibility of X launching on-chain transactions and handling KYC should it expand into crypto trading.

During the AMA, CZ pointed out potential challenges X may have with user identification, noting that platforms like Binance Square and Binance rely heavily on strict KYC measures in compliance with regulations and to prevent issues like money laundering.

Observers have pointed out in the past couple of days, since the topic started circulating, that X is still just a social media platform and as such would face significant hurdles if it attempts to implement robust KYC.

Those hurdles, which mostly have to do with the potential regulatory pressure it will face, could make seamless crypto trading difficult or risky, especially if there are no proper verification processes.

Is crypto trading feasible on X?

Musk has been nursing an ambition to make X an everything app since he bought the app in 2022. He even shared the ambition on X around that time, claiming that the Twitter purchase would accelerate his goal of creating X, the everything app.

Years have passed since then, and now he is looking to make good on his promise by wading into the financial industry by making X support crypto trading. The platform has already become a hub for financial conversations, with Nikita Bier, head of product at X, claiming X as the best source for financial news.

“Hundreds of billions of dollars are deployed based on things people read here,” Bier claimed in a post. The biggest and most recent development regarding the topic is the soon-to-launch Smart Cashtags feature that Bier announced was in the works on January 11.

The feature is designed to allow users to directly tag exact assets or smart contracts in X post.

“We’re building Smart Cashtags that allow you to specify the exact asset when posting a ticker,” Bier wrote. “From Timeline, users will be able to tap them to see its real-time price along with all mentions of that asset. We’re aiming to collect feedback as we iterate toward a public release next month.”

The update is expected to lay the foundation that X will build on as it inches towards becoming a hub that merges on-platform financial data and conversation, with live market intelligence.

Once the update goes live, any user who taps on a cashtag will get a live, real-time display of prices and charts, access to related discussions, news and sentiment surrounding the tag, as well as on-chain data for the token.

This will turn the X timeline into a powerful real-time market dashboard that could ultimately benefit crypto traders and enthusiasts. There is even speculation that the update will provide buy or sell buttons, which could result in in-app trading or redirects to platforms partnered with X.

