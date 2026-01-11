🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
X to introduce native price tracking for stocks and crypto on timeline

X to introduce native price tracking for stocks and crypto on timeline

  • X is developing a native timeline tool that enables users to track real-time stock and cryptocurrency prices seamlessly.
  • The platform emphasized market convergence by integrating equities and crypto data directly into social discussions.
  • X advanced its financial ambitions through X Money plans while facing regulatory and compliance challenges.

X is testing a new tool that will allow its users to check stock and cryptocurrency prices directly from their timeline. The tool is supposed to surpass traditional social networking by providing X users with access to financial information and market insights.

Reports suggest that the first focus of the tool will be on price visibility, but it will not include full trading functionality. Users will be able to access simple crypto charts by tapping on tickers or token symbols mentioned in crypto articles. This illustrates how digital assets and traditional markets are converging, especially for younger investors.

X uses unified asset tracking to aim for market convergence 

As of January 11, Elon Musk has not released any comments regarding the new feature. However, his previous statements indicate that he is interested in directly incorporating financial tools into regular digital activities.

The new tool development represents Elon’s  broader goal to make X an “everything app.” According to the plan, X will integrate financial services, payments, and media into a single ecosystem. Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, announced the strategy on June 19, 2022.

Yaccarino said in an interview with the Financial Times at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. She explained how the new strategy aligns with Elon’s broader goal to make X an “everything app.”

According to her, X will establish a comprehensive financial solution that will enable its users to manage everything from investments to payments. With the new expansion, Yaccarino added that consumers will be able to conduct deals and pay for things on the same platform they already use for content.

“You’ll be able to come to X and be able to transact your whole financial life on the platform.”

Yaccarino stated in reference to the new investment features. She added, “And that’s whether I can make an investment or a trade, or pay you for the pizza we shared last night. That’s the future, then.”

X Money signals push toward a full-scale financial ecosystem

In a Cryptopolitan report dated June 19, X was planning to introduce its banking services gradually. First up was X Money, a brand-new peer-to-peer payment system and digital wallet that will debut in the U.S. before spreading to other nations. 

Yaccarino said that X Money would enable features such as direct app purchases, savings, and tipping. Additionally, the social media platform intended to launch an X-branded credit or debit card last year. It collaborated with Visa to support the payment system.

According to her, Visa is backing the new “X Money” service and would provide instantaneous peer-to-peer payments between conventional bank accounts and an app-based digital wallet.

In 2022, Elon Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter, which was then a publicly traded company. Since then, he has attempted to transform it into a universal platform based on WeChat, the Chinese program that combines social media, chat, retail, and finance. According to Yaccarino, the new extension goes beyond payments.

“A whole commerce ecosystem and a financial ecosystem are going to emerge on the platform that does not exist today.”

-Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X.

However, the social media platform must address regulatory issues resulting from the addition of financial tools. Compared to what the company has encountered in the past, Money laundering regulations, licensing concerns, and compliance requirements for services such as stock trading, cryptocurrency transfers, and payments are significantly stricter than anything the business has previously faced. 

At the same time, X is still working to resolve its revenue gap. After Elon Musk took over the X platform, the majority of the sponsors withdrew. The majority claimed that they did not want to be associated with harmful content or political unrest. X revenue fell from $4.1 billion in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2025.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

