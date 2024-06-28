Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty (COD) to launch new weapons in Season 4 Reloaded for MW3 and Warzone

The popular makers of Call of Duty(COD) MW3 and Warfare, Sledgehammer Games, have revealed the inclusion of two new weapons alongside fresh modes, maps, and mutation-themed content with the upcoming release of Season 4 Reloaded.

Players will be able to equip themselves with the Reclaimer 18 shotgun with devastating power to obliterate (not so) distant enemies or the sledgehammer melee weapon to deliver close-quarters bone-crushing blows.

Sledgehammer Games has asked gamers to get ready to dominate different Season 4 Reloaded battlefields with the introduction of these two weapons and playing modes that promise to be more brutal than before.

While more specifics have not yet been revealed, Sledgehammer Games promised to keep things fresh with the multiplayer experience in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

New COD’s arsenal to give players extra firepower and brutality

The Season 4 Reloaded update will include two devastating weapons in the Call of Duty arsenal, and Sledgehammer Games hopes to shake up the battlefields with more brutal takedowns.

According to the COD developers, gamers equipped with the Reclaimer 18 shotgun will enjoy different aspects of this weapon due to its tactical flexibility on semi-automatic firing modes and pump action. They revealed that gamers with the Reclaimer 18 would be able to ‟customize their shotgun with the flip of a switch and adjust their combat strategies as gameplay progresses.”

With Reclaimer 18, Sledgehammer Games promises gamers an exciting experience for “precision fights” where they will be able to take out enemies from “further out” or “clear out a group” with semi-automatic action. Other customizations of the Reclaimer 18 include barrel attachments for longer range, quick handling, and better recoil control, as well as Slug Ammunition and Dragon’s Breath.

Camos available after completing the in-game Reclaimer 18 challenges include Donut Worry, He’s Looking At You, Bugged Out, and Azure Refract.

For the Sledgehammer Melee weapon, the developers claim that gamers will “smash the competition into the dirt” with its 20-pound head made of carbon steel. Gamers equipped with this weapon will clobber enemies using different moves, including a pole butt, swings, or an overhead attack.

Completing specific in-game Sledgehammer challenges will give gamers access to the Dubs camo.

Sledgehammer Games unveils COD excitement on uncharted territory

Sledgehammer Games introduced different maps, modes, and mutation-themed content with the upcoming Call of Duty: MW3 and Warfare Season 4 Reloaded update. The developers, however, decided to keep the specifics a secret for the “element of surprise.”

The update hints at Call of Duty MW3 multiplayer gameplay changes with amazing twists in the mutation-themed content that will offer gamers new rules, such as power-ups with temporary abilities.

“Deploy to an isolated research outpost in the new Incline Multiplayer snow map and battle with big heads on the pixel-art inspired Bitvela. Gain powers in the Mutation Playlist and face major gameplay modifiers in Havoc. Season 4 Reloaded also brings Unstable Rift to Zombies plus the aftereffects of the DNA bomb explosion at Popov Power, and more.” –Call of Duty Staff

Other modes announced include Mutation mode, Havoc mode (with 14 modifiers), Blueprint Gunfight mode, and Headshots Only mode. The developers also hinted at map variants for G3T_HiGH3R, Das Gross [6v6], Bitvela [6v6], and Incline [6v6].

The game developers also revealed their excitement about the inclusion of the multiplayer “Bit Party Playlist modifier” in Season 4 Reloaded. The “retro warfare event” with pixel-art-inspired operators is just one of the many updates expected for members of COD’s Task Force 141.

