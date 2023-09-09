Shibarium surpasses 1million transactions: Lucie shares key insights

TL;DR Breakdown

Description In a recent update, Lucie, the official marketing expert for the Shiba Inu development team, shed light on the primary objective behind creating Shibarium, their Layer-2 blockchain. Aimed at attracting a broad spectrum of players and developers, Shibarium seeks to become a hub for gaming, metaverse engagement, and decentralized applications (DApps) at minimal costs. Lucie’s … Read more

In a recent update, Lucie, the official marketing expert for the Shiba Inu development team, shed light on the primary objective behind creating Shibarium, their Layer-2 blockchain. Aimed at attracting a broad spectrum of players and developers, Shibarium seeks to become a hub for gaming, metaverse engagement, and decentralized applications (DApps) at minimal costs. Lucie’s revelations come as Shibarium celebrates significant milestones, including surpassing one million transactions and connecting over a million wallets within two weeks of relaunch.

Lucie took to social media to share these insights, emphasizing the team’s commitment to defending their ecosystem. She contrasted her concrete goals for Shibarium with the more abstract communications often issued by Shytoshi Kusama, another key figure in the SHIB community. Lucie assured that the technology is fully operational and that the developers have fulfilled their promises. She also warned the community about the increasing number of scammers targeting Shibarium.

The marketing expert also discussed the upcoming Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) on Shibarium, stating that they are currently under development. DAOs are expected to play a crucial role in the governance and functionality of the Shibarium ecosystem. Lucie’s tweets testify to the team’s dedication to transparency and community engagement.

In addition to outlining the primary objective of Shibarium, Lucie also provided resources for the SHIB community to learn more about the project. She listed various platforms where technical documentation, the Shib paper, and the Worldpaper can be found. For those with further questions, she invited them to join the SHIB Discord channel, where admins are available to provide additional information.

The community has well-received Lucie’s announcements, especially as Shibarium has recently achieved several key utility milestones. The Layer-2 blockchain has seen a surge in transactions and the number of minted blocks, which recently crossed the 500,000 mark. These accomplishments indicate a robust and rapidly growing ecosystem, aligning well with Lucie’s vision for a bustling hub of gaming, metaverse activities, and DApps.