Shiba Inu’s project with crypto RYOSHI does not meet fans’ expectations.

Months ago, the Shiba Inu director spoke about their new project with crypto RYOSHI. The scheme would incentivize the crypto fans to buy and get great rewards by minting the currency. However, the project has not been planned, showing that hundreds of SHIB holders are against it.

While there is a buzz surrounding Shiba Inu and his new project, quite a few fans have tried to keep him alive by investing around $110M worth of SHIB coins in the past day. According to reports, the plan in conjunction with RYOSHI feels hopeful while SHIB rises in value rapidly.

SHIB attempts to fix the slow award distribution process

Now that the Shiba Inu project is gaining strength, the company’s management has tried to solve the slow award failure. According to the public ShibaSwap, failure is obvious due to the promises that have not been fulfilled, but this does not mean that everything has ended.

On the other hand, the SHIB creators have communicated with RYOSHI to discuss some problems. The director believes that the circulation of prizes is not efficient, and this affects the community.

Everything indicates that SHIB wants to solve the flaws in its project so that it does not decline like other crypto schemes developed by countless companies. This way, the crypto will increase its market capitalization and adoption boom in the coming months.

Shiba Inu prepares your VISA credit card

While Shiba Inu’s discussion on the project with RYOSHI continues, the manager also took space to talk about the VISA credit card. This way, the SHIB group seeks to gain dominance in the crypto market and improve its previously developed compensation system. However, there is no release date for the TDC Shibburn.

Following these announcements, celebrities such as Buterin Vitalik have referred to the Shiba Inu as a technological marvel. The company’s dedication to its community and that it has always sought to strengthen its related projects is evident.

Meanwhile, SHIB maintains its bullish streak of the last 7 days, trading at $0.00001127 according to CoinMarketCap. During the last week, the token has increased by 0.74 percent, and its price is one of the 15 favorite cryptos, including Ethereum and Cardano, which do not lose their value.

Likewise, the RYOSHI token is trading at $0.000000007023 with a slight increase in its value in the last 24 hours, where it only reached $0.000000006919 according to CoinMarketCap. Both tokens are expected to increase in price in the coming weeks as the crypto project gains strength.