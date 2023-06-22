Shibarium Zoomed Out upgrade by Shytoshi stirs excitement in the Shiba Inu community

TL;DR Breakdown

Shytoshi Kusama, the creator of Shiba Inu, has sent out an upgrade for the Shibarium Zoomed Out.

Shytoshi Kusama, the creator of the renowned memecoin Shiba Inu, has recently published a substantial update that provides the dog community with a great deal of thrilling news. The update contains information regarding Shibarium, the introduction of authenticated collectibles (Shibacals), and the forthcoming World Paper. In this update, the Shiba team discusses its vision for unleashing trust, authenticity, and unparalleled value creation in the cryptocurrency community.

Introducing Shibacals, the authenticated collectibles

In a blog post, Kusama announced the “physical” item, Shibacals: Authenticated Collectibles. Shy’s goal is a decentralized society where decentralized teams work to bring initiatives to reality. With the impending completion of Shibarium, this vision is on the approach to becoming a reality. It is here that the utility of $BONE as a gas token will be demonstrated.

In addition, as anticipation surrounding Shibarium grows, Shiba Inu’s profound reflection exposes the profound implications of its imminent realization. Notably, the project will function as an authentication layer for collectibles, employing NFC chips to digitally authenticate physical objects.

According to Kusama, Shibacals prioritizes authenticity and aesthetic appeal while cultivating an authentication layer that amplifies the notion of collectibility. Kusama emphasized that leading companies such as eBay already authenticate physical products. Nevertheless, Shiba Inu’s digital authentication of physical objects using NFC devices is unprecedented, he said, adding:

Our unique approach of digital authentication of physical items through an NFC chip, creation of the items in-house, and blockchain transaction sets us apart and demonstrates just one use-case for Shibarium. Shytoshi Kusama

According to Kusama, the chips can link to dynamic destinations, thereby generating endless business opportunities. In addition, collectibles by Shibacals will take approximately four to six weeks to complete, as they are (in most cases) high-quality and hand-crafted, and the NFC chips that authenticate them require Shibarium.

… say people who sell on ETSY or have their own website for creating products can simply add a Shibacal NFC tag and decide how they want to use this tag for their creations. You are witnessing yet another industry first. Shytoshi Kusama

Shiba Inu partners with Champion Apparel

Kusama added that Shiba Inu has collaborated with Champion Apparels to produce SHIB-themed apparel. The Shibacals team conceived of the initiative. Notably, this initiative will be the first time that authentication tags and NFC chips will be used to verify the authenticity of these products.

Pleasantly, the Shiba Inu community members have finally achieved what they wanted. Remember that the community has been asking the US-based sportswear company to make SHIB-themed sweatshirts. SHIB_Head, a famous Shiba Inu influencer, launched the campaign last year. It didn’t take long for other Shiba Inu fans to urge Champion to design SHIB-themed clothing.

The effort was successful, as Shiba Inu was finally granted the rights to create “Shiba Inu merchandise on Champion Apparel.” Shiba Inu, meantime, has introduced the first batch of Shibacal, SHIB-themed NFC authentication tags. The tags, designed by Hewlett Packard, will be placed on the first edition sweatshirts.

Shibacals, through Shiba Inu, launches a hoodie contest

Shiba Inu’s team has announced a community-wide hoodie design contest. Shiba Inu stated that it would accept three community designs. However, the team stated that two of these designs would be created by SHIB_Head and THESHIBLIFE.

Notably, Shiba Inu will choose three designs per category to be voted on by SHIB Discord community members. Furthermore, the best 12 designs will advance to the next round. The competition is set to end on June 28, 2023.

Here is the judging criteria for the Hoodie Contest. They will be judged on: How cool is it? How does it represent the Shiba Inu Ecosystem? Creativity and originality. Good luck! Hoodies are only $75 and available via pre-order on the Shibacals website.

In the meantime, as the world eagerly anticipates the release of Shibarium, Shy promises an even greater future revelation: the “World Paper.” The blog post also introduced Shiba Inu’s World, a thorough reference to the SHIB environment. The Worldpaper will go through everything Shiba Inu, including its ecosystem currencies, platforms, products, and services. Furthermore, the project will outline the long-term strategy for SHIBs full decentralization.