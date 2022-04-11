TL;DR Breakdown

The Shiba Inu price analysis shows a partly bearish trend in the marketplace, with the market heading towards a considerably more positive position, raising the cost of SHIB significantly. However, after crashing over the previous few hours, the market has recovered most of its lost value. As a result, on April 9, 2022; SHIB/USD is currently trading at $0.00002469, which is a considerable increase of 1.02% from the opening price of $0.00002435.

The market is currently facing strong resistance at the $0.00002779 level, which is preventing the market from moving higher. However, if the market can break above this resistance level, it is likely to head towards the $0.00002850 level. On the other hand, if the market fails to break above the $0.00002779 level, it is likely to fall back towards the $0.00002700 level.

SHIB/USD 4-hour analysis: Recent developments

The SHIB/USD price appears to be crossing above the Moving Average curve, indicating an upswing in the market. Furthermore, the price looks to be rising, suggesting that more people are taking bitcoin as a payment method.

SHIB/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals a stable cryptocurrency with an RSI score of 48, which indicates that the market is stable. Furthermore, the RSI falls within the neutral middle range. As a result, when taking a linear approach, it indicates an increasing market and represents buying activity exceeding selling activity, resulting in an increase in the RSI.

Shiba Inu price analysis for 1-day: Market volatility decreases

SHIB/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

Shiba Inu Price Analysis Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals the market following a partial bearish movement, showing consistent dynamics. As a result, the market offers massive room for conservation of the bullish trend. As a result, the bulls might pull off a long-term regime which may be highly beneficial to the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.