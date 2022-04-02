TL;DR Breakdown

The Shiba Inu price analysis is bearish today.

Strong resistance at $0.00002769.

The trading price of SHIB is $0.00002554.

SHIB/USD 4-hour analysis: Recent developments

SHIB/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 41, making SHIB/USD fall in the lower neutral region. However, the RSI follows a linear trend indicating a stable market and equivalence of selling and buying activity.

Shiba Inu price analysis for 1-day: Market starts to open

SHIB/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The RSIellers are in control as indicated by the RSI score of 36. The linear trend shows that the market is currently moving downwards, so a sell order may be advisable.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price analysis shows that the market has entered a full bearish phase, suggesting that the Shiba Inu will depreciate in the future. The bears currently have control of the market, and they are expected to maintain their position for some time.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.