TL;DR Breakdown

The Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today.

Strong support at $0.00002422.

The trading price of SHIB is $0.00002738.

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals a continued bullish movement in the market, and the market moves towards a significantly positive direction, increasing the price of SHIB significantly. However, the market has shown fluctuating dynamics in the last few hours, fortunately regaining most of its lost value. As a result, the cost of SHIB experienced a massive upside movement and reached $0.00002830, from $0.00002631; on March 29, 2022; however, SHIB/USD continued on an increasing tendency the following day.

Today, on March 30, 2022, the price has been experiencing massive ups and downs, causing the price of SHIB to move down to the $0.000024751 mark. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency shows upside potential and is following an upward trend. SHIB currently trades at $0.00002751; as a result, Shiba Inu has been down 0.81% over the previous 24 hours, with a trading volume of $1,807,218,909, ranking #15 with a live market capital of $15,071,520,323.

SHIB/USD 4-hour analysis: Recent developments

The Shiba Inu price analysis revealed the market is following a bullish trend as the market decreases volatility, forcing the resistance and the support to move toward each other; now, the price will follow the volatility to whichever extreme it decides. For now, the price is becoming less prone to volatile change. Consequently, the upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.00002911, which acts as the strongest resistance point for SHIB. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $0.00002423, which acts as the strongest support point for SHIB.

The SHIB/USD price appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, making the market bullish. Moreover, the price seems to move upward, signifying an increasing movement, indicating a stable value for the cryptocurrency.

SHIB/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 58 making SHIB/USD fall in the upper neutral region. However, the RSI score follows a linear trend indicating a stable market and equivalence of buying and selling activity.

Shiba Inu price analysis for 1-day: Market breaks

The Shiba Inu price analysis has revealed a bullish market. Moreover, the market’s volatility appears to follow an opening trend, making Shiba Inu’s price more vulnerable to volatility fluctuations. As a result, the upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.00002732, which serves as a support point for SHIB. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $0.00002016, which acts as another support point for SHIB.

The SHIB/USD price appears to cross over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. On the other hand, the price seems to be following an increasing activity, showing signs of a growing market. As a result, the price moves toward the resistance, breaking it. A broken market indicates a strong reversal potential.

SHIB/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score of 64, signifying an overvalued cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the RSI falls in the upper neutral region. Therefore, following a linear approach signals an increasing market and represents the buying activity surpassing the selling activity, causing the RSI score to increase.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis Conclusion

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals the market following bullish movement, showing reversal dynamics as the market breaks. As a result, the market offers massive room for a newfound negative movement. As a result, the bears might enter the arena and dominate, which we will see in a few days.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.