Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today.

The strongest support is present at $0.00002758.

Trading price of the Shiba Inu coin is $0.00002743.

The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency has entered a bullish market and appears to have good days in the future. Although the movement fluctuated quite a bit the past week, bulls managed to follow through, and the market has chosen them as its rulers. Following yesterday’s price spike, the price of SHIB increased significantly and reached $0.00002862, from $0.00002234.

On February 7, 2022, the price spiked again to the $0.00002950 mark but failed to maintain it and crashed. Soon after, the price declined and reached $0.00002743 while losing its value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00002743, with a trading volume of $2,882,835,305. SHIB has been up by 20.61% in the last 24 hours. SHIB currently ranks #14 with a live market cap of $15,046,768,163.

SHIB/USD 4-hour analysis: Latest developments

The Shiba Inu price analysis has revealed the market following a strong bullish trend with massive volatility, making the cryptocurrency’s price more vulnerable to volatile change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.00002866, which acts as the strongest resistance for SHIB. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is available at $0.00001882, which acts as the strongest support for SHIB.

The SHIB/USD price appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, making the market bullish. As a result, the price has entered the bullish zone. The Shiba Inu price has experienced an immense bullish period for the last few hours. It appears the last few hours were engulfed in a severe bullish movement making the cryptocurrency Shiba Inu market enter a breakout. This, in turn, forces the market’s volatility to burst and the direction of the Shiba Inu price to reverse.

SHIB/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 72, making the Shiba Inu price fall in the overvalued zone, showing severe signs of inflation. However, the RSI score seems to follow a downwards path, signifying movement towards stability along with the devaluation of the Shiba Inu coin.

Shiba Inu price analysis for 24-hours: Market retraces resistance

The Shiba Inu price analysis has revealed a bullish market with breakout opportunities, giving bears a ray of hope. Moreover, the market’s volatility appears to follow a slightly increasing trend, making Shiba Inu’s price more prone to volatile change. As a result, the upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.00002758, which serves as the strongest resistance for SHIB. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band exists at $0.00001770, which acts as the strongest support for SHIB.

The SHIB/USD price appears to cross over the curve of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. In addition, the support and resistance bands seem to be opening the gap between them, indicating an opening market giving more room to the Shiba Inu price to move to either extreme. This may mean the emergence of a new trend. However, the bears are showing potential to reclaim the market, and the price seems to move upwards, almost breaking the support.

SHIB/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 58, signifying the stability of the cryptocurrency, and the RSI falls in the upper neutral zone. However, the RSI appears to be following a downwards trend pointing towards stable dynamics, dominant selling activity, and a decreasing market.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis Conclusion:

The Shiba Inu price analysis concludes that the cryptocurrency follows a stable bullish trend with reversal opportunities. The cryptocurrency has gained more volatility, giving the Shiba Inu coin more room for activity on either extreme. However, that depends on how long the bulls can hold the market. The volatility increases as the market shows more chances of a reversal movement. Now is an excellent time to buy as the market offers bearish opportunities.

