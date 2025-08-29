Sharps Technology launches Solana treasury with $400M raise that could reach $1B

Sharps Technology, Inc., a traditionally oriented, Nasdaq-listed company (STSS) that typically specializes in medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging, became the latest to jump on the Solana digital asset treasury wagon when it announced a $400 million private placement to accumulate SOL.

Sharps Technology, Inc. announced the closing of its previously announced private placement offering of common stock and stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock at a purchase price of $6.50 per unit.

The transaction resulted in gross proceeds of over $400 million, and an additional $600 million could potentially be raised if all of the warrants are exercised. Should that happen, it could increase total proceeds to $1 billion.

Sharps Technology adds Solana to its portfolio

Sharps Technology has supported the effort by signing a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with the Solana Foundation, a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana ecosystem.

According to the LOI, the Solana Foundation has committed to selling $50 million of SOL at a 15% discount to a 30-day time-weighted average price, which the company would acquire solely from the proceeds of its public offering.

The financing was supported by a broad syndicate of leading global financial institutions and digital asset investors, from ParaFi and Pantera, to Luca Netz, Cube, and Saba Capital.

Alice Zhang, Chief Investment Officer and Board Member of Sharps Technology hinted at Solana’s speed and capacity to handle transactions anywhere in the world as the reason the company has chosen it as the flagship token of its treasury strategy.

“With the backing of premier financial and digital asset investors, we believe we are well equipped to execute on our vision with our team’s extensive experience in the Solana ecosystem,” Zhang also said.

To support the company’s strategy, James Zhang has been tapped as Strategic Advisor to the Company, and will collaborate with top institutions, including Monarq Asset Management, ParaFi, and Pantera to scale the treasury initiative.

Sharps Technology has promised to provide regular updates on its SOL holdings and performance metrics to ensure maximum transparency for investors. It also clarified that the digital asset treasury will not affect the company’s business operations in medical device distribution.

SOL struggles to defend its recent gains

There is little doubt that the Solana ecosystem has been attracting near-record amounts of capital, but this has not translated into a pump, and the price continues to lag behind.

As of August 28, the total DeFi value locked on Solana crossed $11 billion, and the total stablecoin market cap was at $12 billion, while bridged TVL amounted to $42 billion.

These are considered strong metrics, but despite them, SOL’s price continues to hover around $200, far below its January ATH of $294.33. At the time, Solana’s DeFi TVL is near its current August peak, which highlights a divergence between DeFi TVL and token price.

Many analysts believe poor on-chain revenue is most likely behind SOL lagging behind the growth of its DeFi ecosystem.

The on-chain fees remain at a relatively modest $1.68 million daily, far from the record $28.89 million in January.

As things stand, a considerable amount of Solana’s ecosystem activity is routed through platforms like Jupiter that prioritize low cost. For these protocols, high TVL equals higher liquidity and better trading conditions.

However, this does not translate to higher revenue for Solana, which is one of the key metrics for Solana’s price performance.

