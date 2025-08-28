FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
SOL

DeFi Development goes after top spot in Solana treasury race with $77M splash buy

2 mins read
794300
DeFi Development goes after top spot in Solana treasury race with $77M splash buy

1. DeFi Development opens purse for Solana buys
2. The Solana treasury race heats up
3. DeFi Development hitches wagon to Solana
  • DeFi Development Corp. boosted its Solana holdings by 29% with a $77 million purchase, now holding 1.83M SOL worth $371M.
  • The buy was funded through an equity raise, leaving $40M still available for future Solana acquisitions.
  • Its Solana-per-share exposure rose to 0.0864 SPS ($17.52), with minimal dilution risk even after warrants.

DeFi Development Corp. has doubled down on its bet on Solana, scooping up 407,247 SOL, worth about $77 million at current prices. The latest acquisition takes the company’s total holdings to more than 1.83 million SOL, roughly $371 million, and strengthens its claim as one of the largest institutional Solana treasuries in the market. 

The buy was fueled by fresh capital from a recent equity raise, and DeFi Development still has over $40 million from the same raise set aside for future purchases.

DeFi Development’s treasury rose by 29% as a result of this purchase, which has put it in touching distance of the top spot among corporate SOL holders.

DeFi Development opens purse for Solana buys

Before this acquisition, DeFi Development held 1.42 million SOL. The new haul brings its exposure up by nearly a third, pushing its Solana-per-share (SPS) ratio to 0.0864, which equates to $17.52 worth of SOL per share outstanding.

The company currently has around 21 million shares in circulation, though it acknowledged that once warrants from its equity raise are factored in, the figure could rise to roughly 31 million.

Even so, the company mentioned that the SPS ratio should remain comfortably above the previously flagged 0.0675 threshold, meaning shareholders can expect their proportional Solana exposure to hold steady despite future dilution.

The Solana treasury race heats up

DeFi Development’s aggressive move comes as the corporate race to build Solana treasuries gains momentum. Publicly listed firms now hold more than $800 million worth of SOL combined, with names such as Upexi, SOL Strategies, and Torrent Capital, among others, leading the way. Sharps Technology has also signaled plans to join the fray, outlining a $400 million Solana treasury initiative.

DeFi Development goes after top spot in Solana treasury race with $77M splash buy
Solana treasury rankings as of August 28, with DeFi Development’s yet to be updated. Source: Coingecko

Meanwhile, heavyweight funds like Pantera Capital and Galaxy Digital are circling billion-dollar commitments into Solana infrastructure and ecosystem projects. Together, these moves are contributing massively to cementing Solana’s reputation as the next major battleground for institutional crypto capital, following a wave of corporate adoption that first centered around Bitcoin and later extended to Ethereum.

DeFi Development hitches wagon to Solana

For DeFi Development shareholders, the strategy delivers something simple and direct, and that’s exposure to SOL’s upside. In addition to price appreciation, the company earns staking rewards and validator income by running its own Solana infrastructure, recycling those yields back into the treasury to compound growth.

That said, the approach isn’t without risk. By tying much of its balance sheet to a single digital asset, DeFi Development’s fortunes will rise and fall with Solana’s price swings. The company’s valuation could become just as volatile as the token it holds.

Still, some analysts argue that the timing is in DeFi Development’s favor. Solana has been one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto, with expanding activity in DeFi, NFTs, payments, and enterprise adoption.

Demand for blockspace and validator services continues to climb, giving treasury-heavy firms like DeFi Development a chance to earn both capital gains and recurring income streams if the network sustains its momentum.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

