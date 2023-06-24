FTX Defended by Sequoia Partner Despite Bankruptcy, Investment Stance Upheld

TL;DR Breakdown

Venture capitalist Alfred Lin, a partner at Sequoia Capital, recently defended the firm’s significant investment in the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Despite the exchange’s collapse and subsequent loss of funds, Lin expressed confidence in the decision, stating that if given the opportunity, Sequoia would likely make the same investment again. This reaffirms Sequoia’s commitment to trusting founders and taking calculated risks, even in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

However, the firm now faces legal challenges as some users of FTX are suing the financiers, including Sequoia, alleging their involvement in a promotional marketing campaign that added an “air of legitimacy” to the exchange.

Sequoia Capital’s Stance: Upholding the FTX Investment

Sequoia Capital, a prominent venture capital firm with approximately $85 billion in assets under management, has made notable investments in major technology companies as well as various crypto businesses. Among these investments was a total of $213.5 million allocated to FTX and FTX US through two of Sequoia’s funds. The Global Growth Fund III contributed $150 million, representing 3% of the fund’s capital, while the Capital Global Equities Fund invested $63.5 million, comprising less than 1% of its overall portfolio.

Despite FTX’s subsequent bankruptcy, Sequoia’s Alfred Lin expressed his belief that the investment decision was still sound. Speaking at Bloomberg’s Tech Summit, Lin stated that upon reviewing the investment from multiple perspectives, The capital firm would likely make the same choice again. He reiterated Sequoia’s investment thesis, which revolves around trusting founders and accepting the inherent risks involved in venture capital. Lin further emphasized that while some investments yield unexpected results, the firm remains enthusiastic about the prospects of the crypto industry.

Sequoia Capital’s Perspective on Crypto and Risk-Taking

Sequoia Capital’s support for the concepts and potential of cryptocurrencies remains unshaken, despite the setback with FTX. Lin reiterated the firm’s belief in taking calculated risks and highlighted the importance of trusting visionary founders. Sequoia’s investment strategy has always been driven by a willingness to accept risk and explore innovative sectors, and the crypto space aligns with this philosophy.

The letter sent by Sequoia to its partners last November acknowledged the losses incurred from the FTX investment but emphasized that taking risks is an inherent part of the business. The firm recognizes that while some investments may result in financial setbacks, others can yield significant returns. In Sequoia’s pursuit of groundbreaking opportunities, it remains committed to identifying founders with transformative ideas and supporting them, regardless of the challenges that may arise.

Legal Challenges and Allegations Surrounding FTX Investment

Apart from the financial loss incurred by Sequoia Capital due to FTX’s collapse, the venture capital firm now faces legal repercussions. Users of the bankrupt exchange have initiated legal action against the financiers who supported FTX, including The company, Thoma Bravo, and Paradigm. The lawsuit alleges that these firms were involved in a promotional marketing campaign in 2021, contributing to the “air of legitimacy” surrounding FTX.

Sequoia, along with Thoma Bravo and Paradigm, participated in FTX’s record-breaking $900 million Series B funding round in July 2021. While the lawsuit’s specific details are yet to be disclosed, it highlights the potential reputational risks associated with investing in the crypto industry. The outcome of this legal battle could have significant implications for Sequoia Capital and its involvement in future crypto-related investments.

Conclusion

Sequoia Capital’s Alfred Lin has defended the firm’s multimillion-dollar investment in the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, stating that the decision would likely be made again if given the chance. Despite the financial loss incurred, Sequoia remains optimistic about the concepts and potential of the crypto industry. The firm’s investment strategy centers around taking calculated risks and trusting visionary founders. However, legal challenges stemming from FTX’s collapse, including a lawsuit against Sequoia and other financiers, underscore the potential risks associated with investments in the volatile crypto space.

