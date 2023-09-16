SEC turns its attention to NFTs – The latest moves

TL;DR Breakdown

While venture capitalists have begun to show less interest in the glowing allure of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the U.S. regulatory arena, led by the SEC, is diving deep into the intricacies of the crypto industry.

The recent spotlight has especially targeted the entanglement of digital assets with popular culture, exemplified by a peculiar case involving animated stoned cats and Hollywood celebrities.

The Stoner Cats Saga and the SEC’s Stance

The curious tale begins with the Stoner Cats, an adult animation detailing cats with heightened consciousness due to inadvertent exposure to their owner’s medicinal cannabis.

A significant part of this narrative, which is now under the SEC’s scrutiny, is how the show’s creators managed to raise a whopping $8 million from eager investors by selling over 10,000 NFTs in a mere 35 minutes.

These NFTs weren’t just any collectible; each had a price tag of roughly $800. And while the speed of the sell-out might’ve raised eyebrows, the real intrigue was the star-studded cast attached to the project.

Names like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jane Fonda, and even Vitalik Buterin, the genius behind Ethereum, echoed throughout this digital venture.

However, the real meat of the matter, which seized headlines, was the SEC’s decisive action against the creators for what they deemed as an “unregistered offering of crypto asset securities in the form of NFTs.”

The very foundation of their argument? That these NFTs, irrespective of how they’re presented or their association with animated cats or other entities, were, in fact, investment contracts and thus securities.

NFTs: A Brave New Frontier or Just Another Financial Instrument?

Gary Gensler, the determined leader at the helm of the SEC, isn’t new to setting robust standards and ensuring they’re adhered to. Under his vigilant gaze, the commission had, just a month before the Stoner Cats episode, taken action against LA-based Impact Theory on similar grounds.

Such consistency in their approach has sent a clear message to the crypto community: The SEC is widening its nets and NFTs are firmly within its crosshairs.

John Reed Stark, the former chief of the SEC’s office of internet enforcement, candidly remarked that people’s motivations to buy NFTs aren’t rooted in appreciation for quirky digital art.

Instead, it’s the hope of financial appreciation that drives them. And this, for the SEC, is an alarming reality that warrants their involvement. Some argue that the SEC’s reaction to the NFT domain might be a tad delayed. Following a tumultuous phase in the crypto market last year, the NFT arena witnessed a significant loss of momentum.

A stark example is the data from CryptoSlam which highlighted a jaw-dropping decline of NFT sales volume from $578 million in May 2022 to a mere $10 million later, marking a decrease of roughly 98%.

Still, for the SEC, the focus remains steadfast on investor protection, irrespective of market size. While the crypto industry, with its $1 trillion market cap, may seem like a minor player when juxtaposed against tech giants like Apple or Microsoft, the commission’s rigorous actions signify their unyielding commitment.

The bottomline is, as Stark astutely observes, the SEC has set its sights firmly on NFTs, signaling a proactive approach rather than a retreat. And as the saga unfolds, creators, investors, and enthusiasts tread a landscape that’s becoming increasingly regulated, holding their digital breath to see what the future holds.

