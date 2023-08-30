SEBA Bank gains preliminary approval for crypto services in Hong Kong

TL;DR Breakdown

Description In a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry, SEBA Bank’s Hong Kong division has secured in-principle approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This approval allows SEBA Hong Kong to engage in a range of crypto-related activities, including over-the-counter derivatives, advisory services on virtual assets, and asset management for discretionary accounts in … Read more

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry, SEBA Bank’s Hong Kong division has secured in-principle approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). This approval allows SEBA Hong Kong to engage in a range of crypto-related activities, including over-the-counter derivatives, advisory services on virtual assets, and asset management for discretionary accounts in virtual assets. The announcement comes amid a surge in regulated crypto activities in Hong Kong, signaling a more welcoming environment for digital assets in the financial hub.

SEBA Bank, a Swiss institution known for its crypto-friendly stance, already offers a blend of traditional banking and cryptocurrency services in Switzerland, such as trading, stakes, lending, and custody. The bank’s foray into Hong Kong represents a strategic move to tap into the burgeoning Asian crypto market.

Hong Kong: A strategic gateway to china’s future crypto market

Amy Yu, the Asia-Pacific CEO of SEBA Hong Kong, spoke to Cointelegraph about the enormous potential that Hong Kong offers. According to Yu, the SFC’s robust regulatory framework for virtual assets and the city’s established legal system make it an ideal location for crypto businesses. She emphasized that while mainland China currently has a ban on crypto trading, Hong Kong is “well-positioned to tap into the Chinese market when it opens up.”

Hong Kong’s unique status as a Special Administrative Region of China gives it a strategic advantage. It allows the city to operate under a different set of laws and regulations, making it more flexible in adopting new financial technologies. Yu believes that “Hong Kong may once again serve as a gateway to China, delivering the significant potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.”

Addressing the market gap in crypto services

SEBA Bank’s decision to seek local licensing in Hong Kong was influenced by the challenges faced by crypto companies in the region. According to Amy Yu, the bank received numerous inquiries from crypto firms struggling with “difficulty accessing and managing their digital assets holdings via traditional providers.” There was also significant interest from private wealth and family offices, indicating a market gap that SEBA aims to fill.

The bank’s approval in principle comes at a time when Hong Kong is gradually becoming a hotspot for regulated crypto activity. Crypto exchange HashKey became the first in Hong Kong to receive regulatory clearance, offering retail trading in Bitcoin and Ether. Another platform, OSL, also secured the SFC’s approval for retail trading. These developments were followed by the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) receiving in-principle approval from the SFC to operate a crypto trading platform on August 11.

Conclusion

SEBA Bank’s in-principle approval from the SFC marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong’s journey to becoming a regulated crypto hub. The bank’s entry into the Hong Kong market is expected to address the existing service gaps and meet the growing demand for crypto services. With its strategic location and robust regulatory framework, Hong Kong is poised to play a crucial role in the global crypto landscape, potentially serving as a gateway to the future Chinese market. As more institutions like SEBA Bank enter the space, the city is likely to solidify its position as a leading center for digital asset innovation and adoption.