Scientists Turn to AI to Fight Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria “Superbugs”

Superbugs, also known as antibiotic-resistant bacteria, are gradually becoming a threat to global health. These uncommon bacteria are so concerning to the extent the World Health Organization remarked that they have the potential to eclipse COVID-19.

Over the years, many scientists have been exploring different strategies to eradicate superbugs, but one promising solution has been the application of artificial intelligence technology. However, before we delve into the impact of AI in the fight against superbugs, it’s important to understand how these bacteria emanate and thrive.

The Rise of Superbugs

Superbugs are a result of the evolution of bacteria, usually accelerated by the misuse of antibiotics in medicine, agriculture and livestock.

Due to the misuse, some bacteria are able to survive attacks (antibiotics), consequently adapting and developing an antibiotic-resistant mechanism that would render once-effective treatments useless.

In addition to becoming resistant to antibiotics, superbugs would also stick together and build a protective wall around them known as biofilms. These walls, also referred to as ‘slime castles,’ make them 1,000 times stronger than single bacteria in defence against attacks.

In July, Pew Trusts reported that around 1.27 million people died in 2019 as a result of antibiotic-resistant infections. In the United States alone, 2.8 million cases are recorded every year, with more than 35,000 death cases.

The widespread of superbugs is apparently deadly. Hence, researchers and global health ministers have been exploring measures and technologies like AI to eradicate this growing threat.

Scientists Tap AI to Fight Against Superbugs

The ability of artificial intelligence to analyse a vast number of databases proves helpful in the research and development of new treatment options to combat superbugs. Using AI algorithms, scientists are able to quickly examine vast databases of molecular information to identify compounds with antibacterial properties.

The AI technology can also be harnessed to simulate reactions between drugs and bacteria, including biofilms, which reduces the time spent in drug discovery processes.

In addition to using AI algorithms, scientists are exploring several other strategies, such as antimicrobial peptides and antibodies, cold plasma medicine, and bacteriophages, which involve the use of bacteria-killing viruses to specifically target superbugs in the body.

