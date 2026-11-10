LATEST NEWS
  • Scammers dust a genesis ETH wallet within 3 minutes of its first move
    News
  • 4200+ Anthropic employees to become millionaires after upcoming IPO
    Tech
  • SoftBank posts $7 billion quarterly loss as AI bets sour
    News
  • Korea’s top crypto exchange calls offshore tokenized trading “painful” as stablecoin law stalls
    Regulation
SELECTED FOR YOU
  • 4200+ Anthropic employees to become millionaires after upcoming IPO.
    4200+ Anthropic employees to become millionaires after upcoming IPO
    Tech
  • SoftBank hits $7 billion quarterly loss due to AI concerns for US data centers
    SoftBank posts $7 billion quarterly loss as AI bets sour
    News
  • Korea’s top crypto exchange calls offshore tokenized trading “painful” as stablecoin law stalls
    Korea’s top crypto exchange calls offshore tokenized trading “painful” as stablecoin law stalls
    Regulation

Scammers dust a genesis ETH wallet within 3 minutes of its first move

ByRanda MosesRanda Moses 2 mins read
Scammers dust a genesis ETH wallet within 3 minutes of its first move.
  • Scammers began dusting a 2015 genesis Ethereum wallet less than three minutes after its first test payment in 11 years.
  • Two lookalike addresses ending in 1A44 sent the dust.
  • The owner sent 2,154.94 ETH, worth about $4.6 million, to the correct address 38 minutes after the test.

Just under 3 minutes after an Ethereum wallet from the network’s 2015 genesis block sent funds for the first time in 11 years, scammers started spraying dust at it.

The owner moved 2,154.94 ETH, worth some $4.6 million at the time, to the right place, disregarding the lookalike addresses.

Two lookalikes ending in 1A44 copied the new recipient

The address first obtained ether in Ethereum’s genesis block in July 2015, and another 755 ETH in March 2016. It didn’t send anything until late Monday, when it fired off a $106 test payment of 0.05 ETH at 22:04 UTC.

Whale Alert flagged the transaction as a dormant pre-mine address with 2,155 ETH that has been active again after 11.3 years.

Scammers dust a genesis ETH wallet within 3 minutes of its first move.
Whale Alert flags the dormant pre-mine address waking after 11.3 years, posted by @whale_alert on X late on November 9, 2026, UTC.

The test moved to a new address starting 0x1321beb8 and ending 1A44. Within three minutes, the old wallet started to receive small amounts of ETH from two addresses contrived to look like that recipient.

First one starts at 0x13211f, the other at 0x1321FB. Both finish at 1A44.

Both lookalikes were financed by accounts labeled as “Fake_Phishing” by Etherscan. The busier lookalike sent 43 payments of dust to the genesis wallet.

Owner sent 2,154.94 ETH to the right address 38 minutes later

At 22:20 UTC the new wallet sent out 0.01 ETH and almost all of it returned three minutes later.

38 minutes after the first test, at 22:42 UTC, the old wallet sent the full 2,154.94 ETH to the correct address 0x1321beb8. The genesis wallet now has about 0.0004 ETH and the recipient has about 2,155 ETH.

The 0x1321FB lookalike sent again at 23:03 UTC and a third lookalike ending in 1A44 sent zero-value transfers at 03:36 and 03:49 UTC on Tuesday.

Address poisoning takes advantage of how wallets truncate long addresses. Instead of showing all 42 characters, a wallet displays something like 0x6D90…2E48.

Attackers churn through millions of vanity addresses until one matches the first and last characters of a target’s real contact.

They then send dust or a zero-value transaction which slots the fake address into the victim’s recent history. If the user copies it for the next payment, they send the money to the attacker.

Ethereum transfers cannot be reversed.

In December 2025, a trader lost around $50 million in USDT after a script poisoned the history right after a $50 test transaction.

In January 2026, a victim sent 4,556 ETH ($12.25 million) to an address controlled by an attacker. Another victim lost $600,000 in February.

According to Cryptopolitan, there are over a million poisoning attempts on Ethereum each day. In January, Citi warned that spam was amplifying Ethereum’s record transaction numbers, with most of the transfers worth less than $1.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

FAQs

How much did the genesis Ethereum wallet move?

It moved 2,154.94 ETH, worth about $4.6 million at the time, 38 minutes after a 0.05 ETH test payment.

What is address poisoning?

It is a scam that plants a lookalike address in a wallet's history so the owner copies it by mistake.

How common are these attacks on Ethereum?

More than one million poisoning attempts hit Ethereum every day.

Share this article

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses

Randa Moses

Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Two lookalikes ending in 1A44 copied the new recipient
2. Owner sent 2,154.94 ETH to the right address 38 minutes later
Share this article
MORE … NEWS
SHOW ALL
chat gpt

5 Ingenious Applications of ChatGPT And What You Should Do About Them
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
ai powered solutions

93% Business Leaders Favor AI-Powered Solutions for Brand Sustainability Management, Reuters
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
France's ai ecosystem

Here’s How Macron Supports France’s Vibrant and Productive AI Ecosystem
3 years ago Tech Glory Kaburu
generative ai

Bloomberg Estimates the Generative AI Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2032
3 years ago Tech Aamir Sheikh
  • Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase.
    What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides