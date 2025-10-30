In a recent CNBC interview at the Money 20/20 fintech conference in Las Vegas, Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy, projected that Bitcoin’s price would hit $150,000 by late 2025.

The executive noted that the asset could even easily hit $20 million over the next two decades as institutional adoption grows.

His optimism, he explained, is driven by the market’s evolution into a more stable and structured one. He told CNBC that Bitcoin’s volatility has been tapering off as the market gains maturity through the use of derivatives and risk-management tools.

He added, “I think Bitcoin’s gonna continue to grind up.”

Saylor anticipates the token could reach $1 million

Bitcoin’s price has advanced roughly 54% over the past year, holding steady above $100,000 and reaching around $111,000 as of Wednesday. However, the current prices represent a significant slump from its October all-time high of above $126,000.

Nevertheless, Saylor believes the coin could surge past $1 million over the next couple of years. He commented, “I don’t know why it won’t grind up to a million dollars a coin over the next four to eight years. And of course, my long-term forecast is that it goes up about 30% a year for the next 20 years, and we’re headed towards $20 million Bitcoin.”

Earlier, he had emphasized that his company would continue buying Bitcoin, regardless of how high the price gets. Once, he compared his company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy to Manhattan’s real estate.

He pointed out that Manhattan’s economy operates in a loop, as property values rise, developers take on more debt to build higher, a pattern that has been in motion for 350 years.

Strategy has so far built up a Bitcoin stash valued at more than $71 billion, making it the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder.

Meanwhile, as earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Bitcoin and broader crypto markets are already signaling renewed investor appetite after the U.S. inflation reading came in softer than expected, according to blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant.

CryptoQuant went on to say in an X post that a “risk-on” tone has returned to global markets since the release of September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which indicates that inflation is cooling modestly while economic growth remains resilient.

The 0.3% September CPI increase, from 0.2% the previous month, is slightly below consensus expectations, triggering a rally across equities and risk assets. “Markets loved it. S&P 500 and Nasdaq both ripped to new all-time highs,” CryptoQuant wrote. “Bitcoin followed through.”

Saylor says the industry has changed in the last 12 months

Saylor also described the previous 12 months as the most transformative in the history of crypto, considering how the U.S. leadership is embracing Bitcoin, tokenized assets, and stablecoins more openly than ever.

He explained that around 12 months ago, no one could take out a loan backed by Bitcoin or by Bitcoin-linked ETFs, such as IBIT. He pointed out that major lenders, including Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, and BNY Mellon, are now warming up to crypto.

He added that banks like Charles Schwab and Texas Capital are offering favorable credit terms using IBIT as collateral and are now considering similar products for Bitcoin. Moreover, he said he expects that by 2026, major banks such as Citi and BNY Mellon will begin offering Bitcoin custody services, while institutions like J.P. Morgan will start issuing credit backed by the asset—a development he views as highly positive for the industry.

