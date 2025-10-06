Saylor pauses Bitcoin buys this week as holdings hit $79B.

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, confirmed that his company paused Bitcoin purchases this week after its total holdings reached an estimated $79 billion.

Strategy stopped buying after finishing its latest Bitcoin purchase of $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin. This brought its total to 640,031 BTC bought for about $47.35 billion, now worth nearly $79.4 billion after Bitcoin’s recent price surge.

Saylor posted on X saying, “No new orange dots this week — just a $9 billion reminder of why we HODL.”

Strategy stops buying Bitcoin after reaching $79 billion in value

This is the first time the company has paused its Bitcoin purchases since July, and Saylor said it’s focusing on holding Bitcoin for many years and waiting for its value to grow over time. He reminded people that Strategy initially invested only $250 million in Bitcoin, and the price drop was enough to show a loss of $40 million; however, instead of panicking or selling, they remained patient.

Strategy now owns more Bitcoin than any other company in the world, with total holdings of ~3% of the Bitcoin currently in existence. The value of its holdings recently increased to around $79 billion following the latest price surge, putting the company ahead of some of the world’s largest banks, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and BNY Mellon.

The orange dots Saylor mentioned refer to the company’s familiar way of marking every new Bitcoin purchase with an orange dot on charts shared online. No new dots means Strategy is taking a short break.

While the company pauses, the price of Bitcoin has surged beyond $125,000, setting a new all-time high and cementing its dominance as the world’s leading cryptocurrency. The spike, which pushed BTC to $125,708 during intraday trading, was driven by more than just market chance.



Instead, it signaled a pattern of constructive accumulation seen in previous cycles, pushed by investor confidence and structural demand. Swissblock’s analysis shows the Bull Bear Indicator reveals that Bitcoin’s recent rally was driven by genuine demand rather than speculative excess.

Any break in buying would have caused panic or speculation about whether the company was changing direction a few years ago. However, today, it demonstrates that a business has the control, patience, and understanding necessary to navigate market cycles.

Institutions keep adding crypto while Saylor holds steady

The latest report from VanEck indicated that global cryptocurrency treasuries have reached around $150 billion in value. It also explained that most of this growth comes from companies that are adding Ethereum and Solana to their balance sheets, not just Bitcoin.

The VanEck report also stated that large investors are still purchasing crypto, despite overall blockchain revenues dropping by approximately 16% this month due to calmer market conditions and reduced trading activity. Bitmine bought an extra $1 billion worth of Ethereum in the last quarter and raised its total holdings to 2.65 million ETH (about $11 billion). Nasdaq Asia’s technology arm, VisionSys, also announced a new $2 billion plan to build a Solana treasury and said it has already invested $500 million through Marinade Finance.

Most institutions have cryptocurrency in their portfolios because they now consider it a legitimate financial asset, rather than the risky bet it once was. Analysts say this shift will make the crypto market less dependent on short-term traders or small investors who react to price swings. We can expect to see better regulation and improved transparency that will connect traditional and digital money as more companies buy cryptocurrency.

