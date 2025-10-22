Samsung launches Galaxy XR headset with Google AI

On Tuesday, Samsung Electronics launched the Galaxy XR headset, leaning on Google’s AI tools. The Galaxy XR was co-developed with Google on the software side and with Qualcomm, which supplied the chip powering it.

According to Samsung, the headset transforms the surroundings into a virtual canvas, where everything, from apps to videos, appears to float in front of users.

The headset’s cameras also stream the surroundings to the built-in 4K displays, allowing the user to stay aware of obstacles as they move. Moreover, commands can be issued with hands, voice, or a mix of both.

Unveiled in 2024 as Project Moohan, it’s the first headset powered by Android XR, a new platform for smart glasses and headsets built on Android and Google’s Gemini assistant from the ground up.

Samsung is working on other eyewear launches with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster

The Galaxy XR somewhat mirrors the look of Meta’s devices, and is now available for $1,799, approximately half the price of Apple’s Vision Pro. However, some have pointed out that the headset also bears a striking resemblance to Apple’s headset.

Nonetheless, despite its similarities to Apple and Meta’s products, the company says it’s paving the way for more AI eyewear to be developed in collaboration with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. Google’s AI assistant Gemini will power both the Galaxy XR and the future glasses in development.

A standout feature is the ability to auto-spatialize all video content on the platform. That means, by default, if you watch a YouTube video or even a local clip, Android XR will add depth and make it feel more immersive, and it worked fairly decently.

Another addition is a new spatial multi-view feature in YouTube, which allows you to watch four sports streams simultaneously, for example.

At a Samsung demo in New York, the company unveiled the Gemini controls on its XR headset. It showed Gemini can arrange apps in a virtual workspace, get answers about landmarks in Google Maps, or prompt Veo, Google’s AI video creator, similar to OpenAI’s Sora, to create a video.

Though on the downside, Gemini relies on cloud processing, which means your headset data is transmitted over the internet to Google. Unlike Apple, Google lacks a private cloud for its AI systems, which means using Gemini could expose personal activity on the headset.

Samsung had not decided when to release the product to the market

Samsung has been debating for a while whether to release the Galaxy XR headset to the market. The firm commented, “We have been agonizing over when to bring the product to the market, and considering various factors such as technology evolution and market situation, we believe that now is the best timing.”

Speaking last week, executives from Google and Samsung argued that extended reality headsets could finally find broader appeal with the integration of Google’s multimodal AI, which can interpret text, images, and video data.

Anshel Sag, a principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, noted that Google’s participation was influencing the XR ecosystem. He noted that the firm’s software added significant value, estimated at around $1,000, and that it encouraged full user engagement with Gemini.

So far, Meta commands about 80% of the VR headset market, far ahead of Apple’s share or Samsung’s. ChatGPT’s creator, OpenAI, has also entered the device market with a $6.5 billion purchase of Jony Ive’s io Products, aiming to create new hardware tailored for the AI age.



Google hasn’t revealed a software update strategy for Android XR, unlike its phones; instead, it stated that it expects to issue regular software updates, some of which will fix bugs, while others will add features.

