Google brings Gemini AI to Chrome in U.S. weeks after antitrust win

Google is now launching its Gemini AI models within the Chrome browser in the US. The launch started Thursday for Mac and Windows desktop users whose browser language is English.

The change is the first step of a broader rollout as the company said that iOS users would soon have Gemini in Chrome, and the move was also coming to Android. Business customers using Google Workspace will have access in the weeks ahead, as will mobile users throughout the United States.

The move is the first time Google has seamlessly integrated Gemini into its popular browser. Over half of internet users worldwide use Chrome, meaning the AI could have found a massive audience.

Gemini brings new features to Chrome

Gemini is built to make browsing smarter and more seamless. Users can type questions into the address bar and receive answers from the service’s artificial intelligence. It can also auto-summarize long articles, fetch past pages, and take on several tasks simultaneously.

Google says the integration will also link Gemini with other apps, including Calendar, Maps, and YouTube. In other words, the AI can assist with calendaring, directions, or surfacing video without you needing to exit from Chrome.

The company shared new “agentic” features in the works. These will allow Gemini to complete multi-step actions like booking tickets, compiling documents, or collating research from multiple websites. Google is positioning it as a tool that does more than answer; it acts.

The browser is receiving additional security tools to help users stay safe. Gemini will also assist in detecting scams, managing passwords, and recommending safer browsing practices.

The timing of the launch is especially pointed, coming after a federal judge recently denied a US government request to split Google’s business apart, only weeks ago. Judge Amit Mehta determined that the company will not be required to divest itself of Chrome or the Android mobile system.

The ruling is an unusual victory for Big Tech in Washington. However, the court also ruled that Google must share some data with its rivals to foster equal competition. It also limited exclusive contracts, which had assisted Google in keeping competitors off.

The decision allows Google to continue developing Chrome on its own terms, but the company will face greater oversight from regulators. The introduction of Gemini in Chrome will likely bring renewed scrutiny to whether the company is wielding its dominant power to gain an edge over smaller rivals.

Competition in AI browsers is heating up

Google’s move also comes as the competition in AI-driven browser technology heats up. Perplexity, a competitor with investors behind it, has promoted its Comet browser to allow users to complete tasks. In August, it even made a surprise $34.5 billion all-cash bid for Chrome that Google rejected.

Apple, meanwhile, has been in discussions with Google about adopting Gemini for its Siri voice assistant, The Information reported earlier this year. That illustrates the demand throughout the tech industry to embed more powerful AI tools in everyday software.

By incorporating Gemini into Chrome, Google is not simply trying to protect its search supremacy. It attempts to make AI a central part of people’s web browsing.

For everyday users, Gemini on Chrome translates to faster answers, more intelligent organization, and less time spent jumping between apps. It also means browsing could be less about searching and more about having a behind-the-scenes assistant on deck.

For rivals, it amps up pressure to innovate quickly. At the same time, for regulators, it crystallizes the question of how much influence one company should have in determining the future of the web.

Google’s victory in court provides it room to charge ahead. However, how Chrome manages Gemini will tell whether users consider it a helpful innovation or more of a Big Tech incursion.

