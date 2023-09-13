Sam Bankman-Fried denied temporary release ahead of trial

TL;DR Breakdown

As the courtroom drama unfolds, the spotlight rests heavily on Sam Bankman-Fried, the ex-FTX chieftain. His dreams of breathing in the open air before his October 3 trial met a brick wall, with the United States District Court ensuring his stay behind bars.

Technical Glitches: Not a Ticket Out

Bankman-Fried’s defense wasn’t something out of a courtroom drama series – he claimed his prison’s pitiable internet was a handcuff to his trial preparations. It might’ve seemed like a practical point, considering our age’s digital dependency. Still, District Judge Lewis Kaplan wasn’t swayed.

Kaplan tore into Bankman-Fried’s claims, highlighting the lack of specifics regarding what exact material Bankman-Fried couldn’t access and how such inability would truly hamper his defense.

The former FTX mogul’s troubles with the prison’s internet were laid bare in a letter penned by his legal team just days prior, lamenting the agonizing 10-minute wait to merely load a website homepage.

A concern for many in today’s fast-paced world, but Judge Kaplan had a pragmatic solution in mind: Let Bankman-Fried’s lawyers arm him with a hard drive, packed with all the necessary information, bypassing the shackles of an unstable internet connection.

Moreover, Kaplan emphasized that the defense team could seamlessly conduct any database searches on behalf of Bankman-Fried and relay the findings. No more waiting for pages to load, no more excuses.

Perhaps what adds intrigue to this tale is the mysterious absence of any attempt by Bankman-Fried to push back the trial date. With the trial looming large, one would expect a desperate plea for more time, especially given the grievances aired about technological constraints.

Yet, the silence from Bankman-Fried’s camp is deafening, and Kaplan was quick to underscore this notable lack of a postponement request.

A Future Laden with Legal Battles

The road ahead seems rocky for Bankman-Fried. The charges he faces aren’t minor infractions but a staggering 12 criminal counts spread over two distinct trials. And while he’s set to don the defendant’s chair in early October, another trial awaits him in March 2024.

The gravity of these charges remains evident in the very fact that he remains incarcerated despite his pleas. For now, he remains steadfast in his innocence, having pled not guilty to every single charge.

We’re all too familiar with the frustrations of laggy connections and buffering symbols. But the courtroom is no place for sentiment. It’s a realm of facts, proofs, and sharp counterarguments. And as the days count down to the trial, one thing is clear – Bankman-Fried’s fight is far from over.

Whether his plea of innocence stands the test of legal scrutiny remains to be seen. But for now, the message from the courts is clear: a slow internet is no ticket to freedom.

