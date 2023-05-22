Russia is working on something that will replace SWIFT

TL;DR Breakdown

The geopolitical landscape is evolving as Russia endeavors to develop an alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) system, in an attempt to foster a resilient and independent financial architecture.

This initiative is part of the country’s broader efforts to de-dollarize its economy, representing a significant shift in global economic mechanisms.

Russia diversifying the financial infrastructure

Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, revealed the country’s plan at the sidelines of the International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: Kazan Forum”.

He indicated that the country is not standing alone in this endeavor but is collaborating with other nations to bridge national payment systems, independent of SWIFT.

Highlighting the importance of this task, Birichevsky stated, “In the context of the onset of economic de-dollarization, a major condition for stable growth in trade, investment, and economic ties is the presence of an independent financial settlement infrastructure.”

In line with this, Russia is committed to creating and promoting an alternative payment system that will underpin its trade activities.

Towards a multi-currency world

Birichevsky underscored that the progression towards a less Western-centric financial system and the emergence of a multi-currency world is an impending reality.

“The disengagement from the Western-centric financial system in favor of a multi-currency global economy is foreseeable in the near future”, he added.

Russia is prioritizing this aspect with an understanding of its strategic importance. It’s worth noting that many Islamic nations are reportedly in alignment with this trend, leading the charge toward this paradigm shift.

Recognizing this, Russia is emphasizing cooperation within the context of Islamic banking, considering the interests of its partners, and its own strategic economic objectives.

Navigating sanctions and developing alternatives

Russia’s initiative comes against a backdrop of escalating Western sanctions, triggered by its military actions in Ukraine, leading to the exclusion of Russian banks from the widely used SWIFT system. In an effort to reduce its dependency on the U.S. dollar for foreign trade, the country is exploring alternative solutions.

Recently, Russia announced its collaboration with Venezuela to develop an alternative to SWIFT, demonstrating its commitment to creating a diversified financial framework.

Concurrently, attempts have been made to create blockchain-based alternatives that would forestall the disconnection of participant countries and banks.

A similar project is being pursued for stablecoins and central bank digital currencies by the firm responsible for China’s state-backed blockchain network.

As Russia strategically forges ahead with its efforts to create a SWIFT alternative, the potential implications for global finance could be considerable.

