In a resounding critique, Vyacheslav Volodin, Chair of the Russian State Duma, has recently designated the U.S. national debt as a “global financial pyramid,” designed to deceive nations and their populace.

The United States’ precarious capacity to service its debt, he argued, was swiftly transforming the American dollar into a hazardous asset.

The “global financial pyramid” and the “toxic” dollar

The United States’ fiscal management has come under fire, with Volodin vociferously denouncing the American government’s treatment of its national debt.

The leader of Russia’s lower legislative chamber voiced his concerns about the burgeoning U.S. debt and the habitual elevation of the nation’s debt ceiling— a move made over 100 times in recent history.

Volodin highlighted this issue on his Telegram channel: “The history of financial pyramids is riddled with failures. But the U.S. national debt deviates from the norm. It is a global financial pyramid conceived by Washington with the explicit aim of misleading nations and their citizens.”

The Russian statesman contends that the U.S. government’s weakening ability to service its debt renders the American dollar a precarious asset to retain, dubbing it a “toxic” currency.

The concerns expressed by Volodin come as an increasing number of nations are transitioning to alternative currencies to circumvent this risk. Based on official figures, the U.S. debt for 2023 stood at $31.4 trillion, witnessing a near $10 trillion surge in the preceding five years.

The year 2020 saw a significant 19% rise in national debt due to the fallout from various COVID-19 relief programs.

The debt dilemma and the search for alternatives

The escalation in national debt invariably triggers an upswing in the interest paid on it. In this context, Volodin expressed his apprehensions, stating, “Consider this, in 2023, the total interest payments on the U.S. national debt could hit 1.5 trillion USD, nearly a third of all U.S. budget revenues.”

In light of these concerns, the Duma chairman suggested that individual states within the U.S. federation explore alternatives to the dollar, thus minimizing the financial risk to their residents.

Currently, 23 states are contemplating legislation that would sanction the use of gold and silver as forms of payment.

In a notable development, Arkansas enacted a law in April making gold and silver bullion and coins legal tender, thus exempting transactions conducted with these metals from tax obligations.

Texas, on the other hand, is pushing forward with a bill that would introduce a gold-backed digital currency as legal tender.

This audacious critique from Russia underscores the mounting concerns about the American fiscal landscape and the potential risks associated with an over-reliance on the U.S. dollar.

As the narrative surrounding global economic stability continues to evolve, all eyes will undoubtedly be on how the U.S. responds to these assertions and whether it will usher in reforms to its financial and economic systems.

