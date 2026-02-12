🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
MetaRussiaWhatsapp

Russia bans Meta’s WhatsApp for 100M users in move toward state‑backed messaging

2 mins read
912521
Russia bans Meta’s WhatsApp for 100M users in move toward state‑backed messaging

Contents

1. Meta’s apps wiped as Russia pushes users to Max
2. Telegram throttled as criticism grows at home
Share link:

In this post:

  • Russia removed WhatsApp from its official internet directory, cutting off over 100 million users unless they use VPNs.
  • Facebook and Instagram were also erased, while YouTube access has been slowed but not fully blocked.
  • The government is pushing users toward Max, a state-backed messaging app without encryption.

Russia just took WhatsApp offline for good. On Wednesday, internet regulator Roskomnadzor deleted the app from its official registry.

That one action made WhatsApp vanish from the country’s digital space. It had more than 100 million users in Russia. Now it’s gone. Unless someone’s got a VPN and time to waste, they’re stuck.

According to Dmitry Medve, Russia had been slowly breaking the app for months, starting last summer when voice calls were cut.

Then it got slower and harder to use. By December, usage dropped by 70 to 80 percent. Wednesday’s takedown wasn’t a surprise. It was just the final blow.

Meta’s apps wiped as Russia pushes users to Max

The ban on WhatsApp came with others. Russia also took out Facebook and Instagram from the same registry. Both were already labeled as “extremist.”

You can still use them, but only through a VPN. YouTube hasn’t been fully banned yet, but it’s clearly being messed with. Pages take forever to load.

The real reason behind all this is Max, the new messaging app Russia is pushing on everyone. Max was named the country’s “national messenger” last year, and it’s owned by VKontakte, which is Russia’s biggest social media company. VKontakte is controlled by people close to President Vladimir Putin. Max has no encryption. Everything is wide open. The government can read anything sent on the platform.

See also  Microsoft's Xbox handheld plans reportedly paused

A Meta spokesperson said:-

“Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected.”

Telegram throttled as criticism grows at home

WhatsApp wasn’t the only app targeted. Russia also started messing with Telegram this week. Telegram is even more popular than WhatsApp in Russia, especially for news and entertainment. Its founder, Pavel Durov, who’s also Russian, responded quickly.

“Restricting citizens’ freedom is never the right answer,” Pavel said. “Telegram stands for freedom of speech and privacy, no matter the pressure.”

Russia’s crackdown on Telegram is blowing up in its face. Even people inside the government are mad. Telegram is used by Russian troops and civilians near Ukraine. They rely on it for warnings about drone and missile attacks.

The government wanted people to quietly switch to Max, but that didn’t happen.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan