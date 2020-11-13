Leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has reached another yearly high above $16,000.

Robert Kiyosaki suggests buying more Bitcoin now, as the US dollar continues to decline.

Bitcoin investments have been growing so greenish since the past months, as the leading cryptocurrency began a bullish rally, which was already expected by many Bitcoiners since the third halving event. On Thursday, the cryptocurrency broke past the $15,000 price level, setting another yearly high at over $16,000. Amid the growth, the famous author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, believes now is a good time to buy Bitcoin, following the declining value of the US dollar (USD).

“Train is moving,” says Robert Kiyosaki

As Bitcoin continues to show more price momentum, the founder of Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company acknowledge that the leading cryptocurrency is beating the long-running tangible assets, Gold and Silver. As the crypto outperforms the yellow metal, Robert Kiyosaki said the development means buying more Bitcoin at the moment. Judging by the post today, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author seems confident that the cryptocurrency is on pace to do more.

Besides Bitcoin, Kiyosaki also suggested buying Gold and Silver to keep away from the US dollar, following the declining value of the currency. He opined that what currently matters is the amount of Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver people own and not the price in the fiat currency.

Bitcoin boom beating gold and silver. What does that mean? It means you better buy as much as you can now. Train is moving. Dollar dying. Silver still affordable for everyone. As dollar crashes what counts is not price but how many coins of gold, silver, or Bitcoin you own. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 13, 2020

Bitcoin surge pass $16K

Since this year, Robert Kiyosaki encouraged investors to hold Bitcoin amongst other assets, as an option to escape the financial crisis. In August, he recommended investing in cryptocurrency to avoid a looming bank crisis. Also, in May, he predicted that Bitcoin would be worth about $75,000 in the next three years.

Currently, the cryptocurrency trades at the price of $16,246 on Coinmarketcap at the time of writing.