American businessman, author and founder of Rich Global LLC, Robert Kiyosaki has encouraged all investors to stake their funds on Bitcoin ahead of a looming bank crisis.

After reports that American Billionaire, Warren Buffet slashed his Bank investment to purchase gold mining stock, a looming bank crisis is set to creep in.

Warren Buffet gold investment, looming Bank crisis

Days back, Warren Buffet took out a large bulk of his investment in popular American Banks Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo to mention a few to invest in gold.

Although, it is not the first time the American billionaire would make such a move. Three months ago, Buffet’s conglomerates, Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings pulled a large chunk off its Goldman Sachs Group even though it was a major shareholder in the firm at that time.

Upon pulling out of Goldman Sachs Group then selling shares worth billions of dollars, Berkshire purchased stock worth nearly $564 million in Canada-based Barrick Gold, one of the world’s largest gold mining companies.

Stock up Bitcoin Now!

In an address to his fans, Kiyosaki analysed that Buffet decided to pull out of Bank investment and stake on gold because banks are bankrupt, and a major banking crisis is at hand.

He asked that why is Buffet out of banks, Banks bankrupt. Major banking crisis coming fast he said. Fed & Treasury to take over the banking system? Fed and Treasury ‘helicopter fake money’ direct to people to avoid mass rioting?” he wrote.

He went ahead saying now is not the time to think about it and asks, how , silver, Bitcoin do you have ?

Known for his famous book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, Kiyosaki has always been a Bitcoin fan advocating for the crypto and asking people to amass as much as they can of Bitcoin, gold with the belief both assets would outlive the American dollar.

Admitting he possess Bitcoin and Ethereum, he describes the US dollar as a scam burnt because of digital currencies