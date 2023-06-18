Robert Kiyosaki says American banks will continue to crash

TL;DR Breakdown

With a perspective honed by years of financial education and authorship, Robert Kiyosaki, renowned for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has recently forewarned of the imminent collapse of more banks in the United States.

Through his distinct lens, he paints an ominous picture of the country’s banking system, underpinned by an intensifying struggle faced by regional banks and mortgage companies.

The echoing warning signs

Piercing the tranquility of many investors, Kiyosaki’s outlook on America’s financial institutions is riddled with distress signals. He hinted at the precarious condition of the mortgage giant Loan Depot and highlighted the perils encompassing the regional banks and mortgage corporations.

What adds gravity to his prognostication is the credibility cultivated through his influential book, “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

This publication, co-authored with Sharon Lechter, has graced the New York Times Best Seller list for more than half a decade, spreading financial wisdom to millions across the globe.

The magnitude of Kiyosaki’s assertion is matched by the weight of his words. Urging investors to thread their path with care, he places emphasis on independent thinking.

He suggests a skeptical view of the guidance provided by prominent figures like President Joe Biden, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, or Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Instead, he asks the public to reflect upon their narratives and discern the truth.

Supporting voices in the financial sphere

This sentiment resonates with other economic pundits as well. Notably, economist and well-known gold proponent, Peter Schiff, echoed Kiyosaki’s warning, attributing the looming banking catastrophe to the fiscal and monetary policy missteps carried out over the years.

He pointedly identified the federal policy and the Federal Reserve as the primary architects of the current crisis, stressing the gravity of the situation to be far worse than previous financial downturns.

The concern intensifies with the potential for a bank run of unprecedented scale, dwarfing those of the Great Depression era. The severity of the situation is underscored by a significant decline in bank deposits, registering a drop of $79.2 billion in the last week, the steepest since March 22.

The unadjusted fall paints an even bleaker picture, standing at $86.6 billion.

Kiyosaki’s forecast extends beyond the American banking sector, encapsulating the global economy as well. Earlier this year, he indicated the worldwide economy’s precipice, predicting phenomena such as bank runs, frozen savings, and bail-ins.

This projection further emphasizes the fragility of the current economic situation. Reflecting upon Kiyosaki’s past warnings, the current predicament seems to have been a long time in the making.

As early as April, he pointed out how the Federal Reserve’s preferential treatment of large-scale banks like JPMorgan Chase was undermining regional banks, thereby eroding the country

