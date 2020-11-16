Ripple (XRP) whale addresses recently surged to a new all-time high.

The accumulation of XRP comes amid the moderate growth of the crypto.

Since the past weeks, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP) has been posting positive price performance following the upticks in the cryptocurrency market. On this note, the cryptocurrency gains more accumulation as the number of big addresses spike to another all-time high (ATH). Although the digital currency still trades below the one dollar mark, XRP holders are more enthusiasts about its long-term value.

Ripple addresses spikes to new ATH

XRP holders were bullish on the crypto’s price moves in the past weeks. This is evident as the price increases, followed by more accumulation and growth of the addresses. According to recent information provided by Sentiment, a digital currency analytics platform, the number of big addresses holding the Ripple cryptocurrency surged to a new all-time high of 17,625. Precisely, this accounts for the addresses holding between one to ten million XRP.

Additionally, there are currently 307 addresses holding over 10 million XRP. The addresses holding from 100 to 1,000 XRP surged to another ATH at 332,560. The increase in the crypto’s addresses can be largely related to its performance a few weeks ago, as was seen with Bitcoin (BTC). The cryptocurrency reportedly posted about a 9 percent increase in a weekly chart and a monthly growth at over ten percent.

At the time of writing, the fourth-largest digital currency is trading at $0.269931 on Coinmarketcap, a crypto price tracking platform. The current price accounts for a negative 0.25 percent change in the past 24 hours. Ripple has a 24hrs trading volume of $3.2 billion and a market capitalization of $12.2 billion. Although the cryptocurrency was far behind its all-time high of over $3 in 2018, early XRP holders are currently up by 4,495.47 percent.