Ripple price analysis is bearish today.

The RSI is currently trading below the 50 level.

The MACD indicator is bearish

Ripple price analysis is bearish today, as we saw a failure to retreat as the market consolidated above $0.75 throughout the day. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to continue on its downward path early next week, completing the overall retracement.

On the daily Ripple price analysis chart, we can see that the Ripple price is currently trading below the $0.75 level, which has served as both support and resistance over the past few days. The MACD indicator is bearish and indicates that the downward momentum is likely to continue. The RSI is currently trading below the 50 level.

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that the Ripple price analysis is trading in a descending channel formation. The MACD indicator is bearish and indicates that the downward momentum is likely to continue. The RSI is also bearish but is currently trading above the 50 level.

The Ripple price is currently trading at $0.75, which is where it found support yesterday. The MACD indicator is bearish and the RSI is bearish, indicating that the downward trend is likely to continue. We anticipate XRP/USD to complete its overall retracement and reach levels last seen in early September.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple fails to retrace, continued sideways

The Ripple price is bearish today and is likely to continue its downward momentum early next week as it tests support at $0.75. The MACD indicator is bearish and the RSI is bearish, indicating that the downward trend is likely to continue.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP looks to continue lower?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see that the Ripple price is currently trading below the $0.75 level, which has served as both support and resistance over the past few days. The MACD indicator is bearish and indicates that the downward momentum is likely to continue. The RSI is also bearish and is currently trading below 50.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ripple price analysis: Conclusion

Today’s Ripple price analysis is bearish because we’ve seen little buying pressure since the $0.75 support was re-tested on Friday night. As a result, we anticipate XRP/USD to fall even further early next week and retrace even more from the previous major advance.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.