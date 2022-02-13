TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bearish today.

XRP/USD found support at $0.76 yesterday.

Quick spike higher seen to $0.85

Ripple price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong spike higher to $0.85 resistance late yesterday and consolidation since. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to reverse back to the downside and make another wave lower early next week.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen mixed results over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, remained almost flat, with a gain of 0.04 percent, while Ethereum lost 0.36 percent. Meanwhile, Ripple (XRP) was among the top performers, with a gain of 7.5 percent.

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple regains previous loss, peaks below $0.85

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.7634 – $0.8488, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 8.3 percent, totaling $3.3 billion, while the total market cap trades around $39.7 billion.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP looks to test more downside?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ripple price consolidating overnight, likely preparing for more downside to be tested soon.

Ripple price action has seen a strong advance this week. After several days of advance, a strong major high was set at $0.90 on the 8th of February.

The resistance was later retested twice with clear rejection for further upside, indicating an upcoming reversal. More downside was indeed tested by Friday as XRP/USD moved to $0.76.

After some consolidation, the Ripple price action reclaimed some of the loss late yesterday, peaking below $0.85. Likely we will see more selling from there as the overall market is still very extended.

Ripple price analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bearish today as the market has quickly spiked higher and found resistance at $0.85. Therefore, XRP/USD has set a strong lower high and is now ready to test more downside early next week.

