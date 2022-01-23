TL;DR Breakdown

Ripple price analysis is bullish today.

XRP/USD reversed yesterday above $0.56.

Strong buying pressure was seen overnight.

Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after further downside was rejected yesterday. Therefore, XRP/USD should continue even higher today and retrace even more of the previous loss.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market has turned green over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has gained 0.38 percent, while Ethereum by 0.71 percent. Ripple;e (XRP) follows with a gain of over 2 percent

Ripple price movement in the last 24 hours: Ripple starts to retrace

XRP/USD traded in a range of $0.5594 – $0.6176, indicating strong volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has increased by 0.72 percent, totaling $3.225 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $29.45 billion, ranking the coin in 8th place overall.

XRP/USD 4-hour chart: XRP moves back above $0.60

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Ripple price rapidly increasing as bulls have regained control late yesterday.

Ripple price saw a steady decline turn into a massive selloff this week. After several days of retracement from the $0.81 mark, XRP/USD reached $0.72 support, from which a slight reaction higher followed.

However, bears quickly took over the momentum at $0.76 on the 20th of January. Over the next days, XRP lost over 25 percent to the $0.56 mark.

Since then, the Ripple price action has seen a reaction higher. Overnight, bulls pushed XRP/USD back above $0.60, with no signs of slowing down. Therefore, XRP is headed for a very bullish move today.

Ripple Price Analysis: Conclusion

Ripple price analysis is bullish today as we have seen reversal late yesterday and a return above the $0.60 mark this morning. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to move even higher over the next 24 hours.

