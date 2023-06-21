Ripple CTO applauds Coinbase’s milestone in the legal clash with SEC

TL;DR Breakdown

The court directs the SEC to establish a timetable for deciding Coinbase's motion and grants four months for progress updates.

In a recent tweet, Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, provided an update on the ongoing legal dispute between the cryptocurrency exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Grewal revealed that the Third Circuit Court of Appeals had decided to retain jurisdiction over Coinbase’s petition seeking basic rules in the crypto space. Grewal hailed this move as an essential step towards shedding light on the SEC’s secretive processes.

The news sent ripples across the crypto community, prompting a response from David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer of Ripple. Schwartz described the current state of affairs as a “rollercoaster,” referring to the ups and downs faced by Coinbase in its battle against the SEC.

This is kind of a rollercoaster. The court insisted the SEC tell it when the commission was going to rule on Coinbase's requset, yay. But then let the SEC get away with taking four months just to update the court on just their progress towards getting a staff recommendation. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 20, 2023

Notably, the court directed the SEC to establish a timetable for deciding Coinbase’s motion. It granted the agency four months to notify the court of their progress toward a staff recommendation.

Admittedly, many individuals initially viewed Coinbase’s legal action as a mere PR gimmick, wondering whether the exchange would receive any relief. However, the fact that the court granted Coinbase any relief was seen by Schwartz as a significant victory. It demonstrated their collective outcry against the SEC’s actions resonated with at least one federal court.

Schwartz acknowledged the irony in Coinbase’s success, recognizing that the relief granted to them implied recognition of their concerns regarding the SEC’s approach. This turn of events underscored the impact of public sentiment and the influence it can have on legal proceedings. Furthermore, it highlighted the importance of clear regulatory frameworks within the rapidly evolving crypto industry.

Coinbase’s legal battle has become a focal point for the cryptocurrency community, as it signifies a broader struggle for clarity and legitimacy in the crypto space. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to retain jurisdiction offers a glimmer of hope for Coinbase and other industry players seeking well-defined rules and regulations.

Consequently, this development will likely have far-reaching implications, shaping the future of the crypto industry and its relationship with regulatory bodies. As the legal proceedings continue, all eyes will be on the actions and responses of both Coinbase and the SEC as their case progresses through the judicial system.

The outcome of this legal dispute holds the potential to establish important precedents for the crypto industry, further clarifying the regulatory landscape and fostering innovation in a secure and compliant manner. The crypto community eagerly awaits further updates on this high-stakes battle, which could have a lasting impact on the future of cryptocurrencies and their regulation.