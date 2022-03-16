TL;DR Breakdown

• Rihanna will launch Fenty in the metaverse.

• Rihanna’s goal is to sell cosmetics and other products.

Rihanna increased her presence in the virtual market after launching her Fenty line into the Metaverse. Rihanna, who has stood out as one of the most enigmatic pop music singers of all time, seems to arrive in the virtual universe after recognizing that the NFT and cryptocurrency market has a future. According to reports, the leading voice of Diamonds aims to sell products within the metaverse.

Fenty’s metaverse would be part of “Fenty Beauty,” a physical line launched in 2017 and is currently present in some 17 countries.

Metaverse welcomes Fenty powered by Rihanna

The virtual universes or Metaverse would correspond to a digital space where people can visit, socialize, buy and do other things. Metaverse is a concept that has been years in the making, but it was not until 2021 that the project gained popularity. Since then, Metaverse has become an actual project that many companies and singers like Rihanna have promoted.

According to UToday, a news magazine about cryptos and blockchain networks, the metaverse has been so successful that big companies like Chevron have taken advantage of it. The electrical agency has been formalizing the patents to develop its goal.

Rihanna will launch Fenty in the metaverse which corresponds to her virtual universe for pop lovers. Rihanna wants to stand out both in the real world and virtual world and wants to do everything she can to present herself in the metaverse.

Rihanna’s cosmetics line Fenty

Fenty metaverse will be supporting the pop star’s initiative with the sale of women’s commitments through “Fenty Beauty.”

Everything indicates that the Fenty metaverse will follow the same line that large companies like Victoria’s Secret and Walmart have followed in recent months. However, something that could stand out from Rihanna’s virtual universe is that quality products with the singer’s signature will be offered there.

So far, there are no more details about Fenty, but the singer will likely reveal how exclusive her goal will be in the coming days. It is also unknown if Rihanna agreed with The Sandbox to launch her virtual universe. The expectations as pertaining to the metaverse are high, leading to a significant increase in the crypto and NFT fever.