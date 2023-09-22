Economic red flag as Eurozone business orders plummet

TL;DR Breakdown

It’s a chilling wind blowing through the financial districts of Europe. The Eurozone is sounding alarms left, right, and center. New orders have taken a nosedive, the most significant plunge in nearly three years.

Businesses are on edge, investors are pulling back their chips, and every indicator out there suggests the Eurozone could be on the brink of a worrisome contraction.

The Contraction Conundrum

What’s alarming isn’t just the downturn itself. The HCOB flash composite purchasing managers’ index — which gives us a pretty comprehensive snapshot of the business pulse across the 20-country Eurozone — actually ticked upward.

Rising to 47.1 from last month’s 46.7, it suggested a slight reprieve in service sector decline. However, there’s no getting around the fact that this still lurks below the crucial 50 mark, the line in the sand between economic contraction and expansion.

The primary villain? A drastic slump in new orders, notably within the manufacturing sector. Currency traders sensed the undercurrents. Following the PMI report’s release, the euro lost ground against the mighty US dollar, slumping to a half-yearly low.

But hold on, this isn’t just a Eurozone issue. The UK’s business activity also went south, marking its lowest score in over two and a half years.

Ripple Effects and Repercussions

ECB’s chief economist, Philip Lane, didn’t offer much solace either. Speaking from New York, Lane all but confirmed what many had feared. The Eurozone’s manufacturing sphere isn’t likely to gain traction any time soon.

Services? They’re not faring any better, with “clear signs of a slowdown” on the horizon. The only silver lining Lane offered was a hint that the ECB’s deposit rate, currently at 4 per cent, might have maxed out.

Economic signals were predominantly grim, but if you squint hard enough, a few slivers of optimism appeared. The downturn in Eurozone services showed a slight respite this September.

And while manufacturing continued its freefall since mid-2022, Cyrus de la Rubia, a leading economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, pointed out a tad increase in hiring by service companies. But even his optimism had a shadow. He predicts a Eurozone contraction by the end of the third quarter.

On the costs front, firms weren’t spared either. They faced an uphill battle with rising wages and surging fuel costs. However, the softer demand did lead to a deceleration in selling price hikes — the slowest rate in well over two years.

Manufacturing Woes and Employment Concerns

Manufacturing prices saw a decline, further adding to the sector’s woes. Both Germany and France, two Eurozone giants, had their own tales of caution. While German PMI numbers showed a slight recovery, France’s plummeted to a near-tripartite low.

Philip Lane noted the influence of higher profit margins on inflation had eased up during the first half of this year. This might imply that companies are beginning to soak up the heightened wage pressures.

As for the employment sector, there’s a modicum of good news. The rate of hiring did show an uptick this month. However, it’s still one of the slowest in recent years.

Businesses remain wary, with hiring processes reflecting this caution. A blend of excess capacity and dwindling confidence has rendered firms skeptical about future recruitment.

My take on this is yeah, the Eurozone’s current state doesn’t inspire confidence. But remember, economies are cyclical. It’s a storm the region needs to weather with the hope that sunny days lie ahead.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.