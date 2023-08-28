TL;DR Breakdown

If you’ve been keeping an eye on global economics, you’ll notice that the winds are shifting. BRICS, an economic bloc previously composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has just played a significant card.

In a move that left geopolitical analysts buzzing, the bloc has widened its embrace to incorporate several oil behemoths.

Power Play: Russia and China’s Strategic Win

When BRICS announced their intention to welcome Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia into their fold, it wasn’t just about expanding the group’s clout. It’s more profound and, if you dig deeper, much more strategic.

This isn’t merely a welcoming of nations – it’s the assimilation of powerhouses. Three of these nations – Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE – dominate the world’s oil and gas sector.

And let’s not kid ourselves; this inclusion is a direct nod to the bloc’s strategic objectives led primarily by China and Russia. Dr. Daniela Schwarzer, known for her razor-sharp insights and valued counsel to governments such as France and Germany, sheds light on this recent development.

For those unfamiliar, Schwarzer holds an esteemed position on the executive board at Bertelsmann Stiftung in Germany and boasts a decorated history as a policy advisor. The woman knows what she’s talking about.

Her take? Western leaders need a wake-up call. The G7’s global GDP share is waning, and this BRICS expansion is a determined stride toward establishing a formidable counterbalance.

The Dawn of a Multipolar World

While the 15th BRICS summit wrapped up with all its usual aplomb, the real headline was the proposed expansion. According to inside sources, notably Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the invitation to join the bloc has been unanimously accepted.

BRICS is not only expanding; it’s evolving. And come January 1, 2024, the global economic landscape might look dramatically different. But it doesn’t stop there. Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus’ President, holds a view that many might find resonant.

He acknowledges that the West’s dominance persists, but posits that BRICS’s decision to amplify its base marks a pronounced move toward a multipolar world. It’s worth noting that Belarus has expressed its interest in joining this influential bloc, among 22 other nations.

And then there’s the dollar. In a world where the U.S. dollar holds undeniable sway, BRICS has indicated an interest in championing the usage of local currencies in global trade and financial operations. The implications? A potential reduction in the world’s dependency on the dollar.

There’s no skirting the issue. The world is evolving, and power structures are in flux. BRICS’s recent move isn’t just about enlarging its roster; it’s about redefining the global balance of power.

To the naysayers and the optimists alike, brace yourselves. Change is not just on the horizon; it’s knocking at the door.

