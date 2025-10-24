RBA’s Bullock outlines plan to modernize Australia’s payments system

Michele Bullock, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), highlighted four crucial areas where policymakers, the government, and industry must collaborate to modernize the country’s payment system. Bullock also noted the importance of security.

While delivering a speech on Friday, October 24, that did not address monetary policy or the state of the economy, the RBA’s governor mentioned that innovation and resilience are not conflicting ideas; therefore, based on her argument, they can and should work together.

“In all these areas, the RBA and other regulators are working with industry and the government to create benefits for the public,” she added.

Bullock outlines four key areas that need improvement in the payment sector

Earlier, Bullock pointed out that the RBA’s main focus is to enhance Australia’s account-to-account payment infrastructure, starting with the implementation of updates to the Bulk Electronic Clearing System (BECS). Notably, the BECS is an outdated network for managing payroll and welfare transfers.

Following this announcement, analysts acknowledged that BECS remains a dependable and affordable option. However, they revealed that the system lacked modern features such as real-time processing available 24/7 or the ability to offer detailed payment information. According to them, these features are available in the New Payments Platform.

To demonstrate their commitment to transforming the system, a roundtable comprising the RBA, Treasury, and industry groups announced that it is formulating a plan for replacing this system by the end of this year. After creating the plan, they intend to implement it by mid-2026.

Bullock hinted that the process will consider the balance between costs and reliability, as well as the trade-off between old systems and innovations, and the diverse needs of users. “As with all payment systems, the interests of various parties do not always match up,” she added.

The governor also mentioned that the second area requiring enhancements is cross-border payments. To address this, the RBA will work with industry leaders to implement new data and infrastructure, making international transfers quicker, cheaper, and clearer.

On the other hand, the third area is on stopping fraud and scam activities. Regarding this area of focus, Bullock noted that continuous development is essential, as criminals continually adapt their methods.

She also emphasized the urgency of preparing for improvements in quantum computing by updating card systems to utilize the Advanced Encryption Standard, a protocol designed to protect against quantum threats.

For the fourth area, the governor emphasized the need to strengthen operational resilience. Based on her argument, this meant that it is essential to ensure the payment network remains secure and reliable, even as systems age or connections become more complex.

RBA’s governor calls for an effective cash distribution system

Bullock said that the RBA is exploring how links between systems can exacerbate outages and assessing how its settlement infrastructure may need to adapt to new forms of digital money, such as central bank digital currencies.

She made this statement, acknowledging that while digital payments have flourished, the central bank remains committed to ensuring that cash is available for Australians who wish to use it.

In the meantime, the decline in cash usage has added pressure to the distribution network, prompting regulators to initiate discussions on new rules that would help mitigate risks and ensure access.

Following the intense nature of the situation, Bullock explained that they are currently involved in discussions with leading banks, the broader industry, and the government about enhancing their operating model. According to the governor, this will ensure that cash remains a useful form of payment in the future.

She further highlighted their goal is to create a more efficient, sustainable, and firm cash distribution system.

Meanwhile, RBA Assistant Governor Christopher Kent noted that the central bank believes the drag from tight financial regulations is loosening, a development that could help keep the economy around full employment and steer inflation back to target.

The comments were made after Kent, who is responsible for the central bank’s dealings with financial markets, noted that narrower loan spreads and households making extra mortgage repayments as interest rates fall suggest conditions are starting to improve.

