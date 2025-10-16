RBA says easing credit will keep the economy on track 

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent stated that the central bank believes the drag from tight financial regulations is easing — a development that could help keep the economy near full employment and guide inflation back to its target.

This statement was made after Kent, who oversees the RBA’s engagement with financial markets, noted that narrower loan spreads and households making extra mortgage repayments amid lower interest rates signal improving conditions.

Meanwhile, apart from the above considerations, analysts have also highlighted an increase in credit growth driven by escalating demand for housing. Moreover, stiff competition among lenders and reduced funding costs have inspired businesses to borrow more.

Australia’s central bank anticipates a balanced economy amid lessened financial conditions

While addressing the CFA Society Australia in Sydney, Kent mentioned that the RBA’s predictions suggest that the toughness of financial conditions has reduced, thus establishing a balanced economy in the future. This includes full employment and inflation approaching the center of their target range, said the assistant governor. Notably, the RBA wants to maintain an inflation range between 2% and 3%.

Kent’s remarks came a day after his colleague, Sarah Hunter, forecasted that the country’s underlying inflation for the three months ending in September will probably be stronger than what the RBA had earlier predicted. This indicated a slightly tougher stance.

In the meantime, Hunter and Kent’s statements collectively demonstrate the central bank’s belief that recent policy changes, particularly the three interest rate cuts this year and the improvement in credit conditions, are helping the economy stabilize after a tough period of tightening.

Concerning the situation, several officials have weighed in on the topic of discussion. Based on their argument, this aligns with inflation gradually returning to its target. However, they warned of the uncertainties ahead as they await the review of the final price report for the third quarter.

On November 3-4, the monetary policy board is scheduled to hold a meeting. Regarding this meeting, economists have predicted that a cut would be imposed on the benchmark rate. Traders, on the other hand, speculate that the decision will go either way. September’s employment data, which will be published in a few hours, is crucial in this decision.

Kent illustrates the estimates of financial status in the current market conditions

Kent cautioned that the outlook in the future will depend on how new figures impact views of economic growth, inflation, and potential risks.

Meanwhile, the assistant governor mentioned that the RBA prefers the use of various methods to assess financial conditions because of the uncertainties involved. An example of these methods is to compare the cash rate with estimates of the nominal neutral rate.

According to Kent, model-based estimates suggest that financial conditions have been strict, which helps reduce overall demand. While he does not specify a number, the assistant governor highlighted that the cash rate is expected to decline within a wider range, given the current market conditions.

“The estimates of the neutral rate match with several indicators of financial conditions,” he said. “In fact, various indicators – including mortgage payments and housing credit growth – have already started to display early signs of responding to this year’s easing in financial conditions.”

