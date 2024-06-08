Raspberry Pi releases a new Hailo-based AI kit  

Raspberry PI released a new AI kit that works with the Raspberry Pi 5. The AI kit has a Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ and a Hailo AI acceleration module. It provides an affordable and efficient option for integrating artificial intelligence.

The new AI kit, priced at $77, is available via Raspberry Pi-approved resellers. It was developed in collaboration with Hailo, which designs high-performance AI processors. The AI kit allows users to experiment with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and neural networks.

The AI Kit brings new features

The AI kit performs at 13 TOPS (tera operations per second) and has a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection that performs at 8Gbps. It integrates fully with the Raspberry Pi image software subsystem and is compatible with first-party and third-party cameras. Additionally, the AI kit is capable of running multiple neural networks on one camera and can operate single or multiple neural networks on two cameras simultaneously.

The features allow users to build complex AI vision applications that operate in real-time using low latency and efficient power. The Hailo-8L co-processor handles neural networks, enabling the Raspberry Pi CPU to process other tasks.

Raspberry Pi sells 61 million devices

The Raspberry Pi has been on the market for 12 years and sold 61 million devices as of February 2024. This affordable single-board computer (SBC) is useful for hobbyist projects like smart home automation.

A Redditor said, “I use one for Python scripts for web scraping and sending tweets to.. X.” The Raspberry Pi isn’t limited to hobbyist projects. It’s used in education to teach students about electronics, robotics, and computers.

The Raspberry Pi is also used in commercial products like Sharp’s NEC MediaPlayer and the sound engine Organelle. The CEO and co-founder of Raspberry Pi, Eben Upton, said in a recent interview, “The AI Kit breaks new ground, both as our first Raspberry Pi-branded AI product, and by pushing performance up substantially in comparison with those legacy accelerators. We think it’s going to enable a new wave of AI applications both in our hobbyist community and in the industrial and embedded space.”

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses