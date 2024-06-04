Loading...

ChatGPT Users Experienced Major Outage But a Fix Is Live Now

2 mins read
ChatGPT Users Experience Major Outage and a Fix Is Live Now

Contents
1. Downdetector Shows Thousands of ChatGPT Reports
Share link:

In this post:

  • ChatGPT had a major outage issue that is affecting some users globally.
  • Downdetector recorded thousands of complaint reports, and OpenAI stated it’s fixing the issue.
  • OpenAI experienced an outage last month, affecting 90% of its users.

ChatGPT is facing major outage issues for computer and mobile app users. Users have reported the outage since 2:30 AM EST. OpenAI has identified and resolved the issue. As of the latest update, OpenAI said, “A fix has been implemented, and we are monitoring the results.”

Also Read: Governments Ask the Public for Their Opinion on AI

The incident report on OpenAI’s status page says that ChatGPT is unavailable for some users. However, the report did not disclose the regions affected by the service downtime. Users worldwide are posting on X (formerly Twitter) about the interruptions they’re experiencing with ChatGPT.

Downdetector Shows Thousands of ChatGPT Reports

The website Downdetector showed in a graph that users submitted thousands of incident reports to OpenAI. 81% of users experienced technical issues with ChatGPT. The remaining 14% and 6% reported issues accessing OpenAI’s website and using the mobile app. The number of reports has been declining ever since the issue was reported.

One user commented on DownDetector’s page saying,

“I’m one of those people who use chat gpt 24/7, for everything and anything, for serious stuff and fun. I’m so lost without it.”

Users are posting about ChatGPT’s major outage on X (formerly Twitter). One user stated that her boyfriend’s ChatGPT Plus subscription doesn’t work. However, free accounts work fine. Some users reported issues with unresponsive buttons and website issues. Other users visiting the ChatGPT’s webpage received a message saying, “The web server reported a bad gateway error.”  

ChatGPT Users Experience Major Outage
ChatGPT’s webpage showing an error.

Users did not report any issues with using OpenAI’s API service. Some users who tested prompting ChatGPT on Google Sheets received a timely response.

Last month, ChatGPT users encountered similar technical issues. Around 90% of users worldwide experienced an outage on ChatGPT’s website and mobile app. Some users reported that ChatGPT did not provide timely responses, and others said that ChatGPT could not provide any responses.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses

Subjects tagged in this post:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Microsoft introduces AI tools for customer service call centers
#AI
2 mins read

Microsoft introduces AI tools for customer service call centers

Intel Debuts Sixth Generation Xeon Processors for Data Centers
#Innovators
3 mins read

Intel Debuts Sixth Generation Xeon Processors for Data Centers

Microsoft Pushes for Windows 11 24H2, Urging Users to Upgrade Their Systems
#Explained
3 mins read

Microsoft Pushes for Windows 11 24H2, Urging Users to Upgrade Their Systems

Governments Ask the Public for Their Opinion on AI
#AI in Daily Life
2 mins read

Governments Ask the Public for Their Opinion on AI

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan