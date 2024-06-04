ChatGPT Users Experienced Major Outage But a Fix Is Live Now

ChatGPT is facing major outage issues for computer and mobile app users. Users have reported the outage since 2:30 AM EST. OpenAI has identified and resolved the issue. As of the latest update, OpenAI said, “A fix has been implemented, and we are monitoring the results.”

The incident report on OpenAI’s status page says that ChatGPT is unavailable for some users. However, the report did not disclose the regions affected by the service downtime. Users worldwide are posting on X (formerly Twitter) about the interruptions they’re experiencing with ChatGPT.

Downdetector Shows Thousands of ChatGPT Reports

The website Downdetector showed in a graph that users submitted thousands of incident reports to OpenAI. 81% of users experienced technical issues with ChatGPT. The remaining 14% and 6% reported issues accessing OpenAI’s website and using the mobile app. The number of reports has been declining ever since the issue was reported.

One user commented on DownDetector’s page saying,

“I’m one of those people who use chat gpt 24/7, for everything and anything, for serious stuff and fun. I’m so lost without it.”

Users are posting about ChatGPT’s major outage on X (formerly Twitter). One user stated that her boyfriend’s ChatGPT Plus subscription doesn’t work. However, free accounts work fine. Some users reported issues with unresponsive buttons and website issues. Other users visiting the ChatGPT’s webpage received a message saying, “The web server reported a bad gateway error.”

Users did not report any issues with using OpenAI’s API service. Some users who tested prompting ChatGPT on Google Sheets received a timely response.

Last month, ChatGPT users encountered similar technical issues. Around 90% of users worldwide experienced an outage on ChatGPT’s website and mobile app. Some users reported that ChatGPT did not provide timely responses, and others said that ChatGPT could not provide any responses.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Randa Moses