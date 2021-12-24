TL;DR Breakdown

On DEC 23, 2021, the Pricewaterhouse Coopers Hong Kong Office revealed that its latest acquisition is virtual land in the Sandbox.

The PWC Hong Kong office is the premiere International company to join the metaverse through the Sandbox.

Yesterday, the PWC office of the capital of China confirmed that they now own land in the Sandbox. It’s the first reputable international organization to join the metaverse through the Sandbox.

PWC joins the cryptosphere through the Sandbox

The metaverse has been a song in the mouths of many now. Recently, a land neighboring Snoop Dogg’s in the Sandbox retailed at a mouth-watering cost as fans competed for it. Other organizations such as Atari have also joined the cryptoverse by purchasing virtual sandbox lands.

PWC is an international services provider with offices scattered over 156 different countries. It is often described as one of the four largest organizations. Its Hong Kong office has shown interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a long time now. In 2017, this branch said it would officially accept BTC as payment for customers seeking consultation services.

Its latest announcement from Thursday said that the office directly approved the acquisition of the virtual holding. Per a partner of that office, William Gee, the metaverse offers institutions a chance to make more engaging business models and enhance their connection to the community.

He added that the office plans to commercialize its professional knowledge to advise customers to join the metaverse. He noted that they would help their customers overcome the difficulties of this innovation.

Institutional crypto adoption accelerates as the metaverse becomes a key target.

The Sandbox game encompasses NFTs and virtual real estate, which began as a craze in 2020. Its native token SAND has risen by 11% in the past month and an impressive 11,714% in a year. In November, this game boosted $93 million from a funding round helmed by Soft Bank’s Vision Fund 2.

Regarding the recent real estate acquisition by PWC, Sandbox believes that such a move will be valuable to the development of the metaverse. Per its COO, Sebastien Borget, the statement from PWC will serve as a benchmark to institutions that are not familiar with Web 3. He added that the PWC might spearhead the Web 3 innovation.

Borget also hilariously said that the metaverse is now ready to start selling. He added that his team is glad to guide the PWC branch as it learns how the Sandbox metaverse forges multiple methods to link institutions to their clients.

PWC is not the only institution figuring out joining the crypto sphere. Other big names such as Nike and Adidas have also been confirmed to join the cryptosphere. These sports accessories companies target the metaverse to connect better with their clients and earn more revenue. However, it is maybe too early to determine what the metaverse is going to look like in the future amid crypto regulation.