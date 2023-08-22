Putin: USD is losing its global role “objectively and irreversibly”

TL;DR Breakdown

The USD’s long-standing dominance in the world market seems to be slipping, according to a significant assertion from Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent BRICS Summit.

Putin’s words, though delivered virtually, resonated with the weighty significance of shifting global power balances.

The winds of economic change

While the U.S. dollar has for decades been the lifeblood of global trade, it now stands on uncertain ground. The epicenter of these transformational talks? The BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg. Leaders and economists globally tuned in, eager to gauge the direction of this economic juggernaut.

The BRICS alliance, which finds strength in the collective might of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is no minor player on the world stage. In fact, this powerhouse bloc represents over 40% of the global population.

Hence, when the Summit turned its attention to discussions on currency usage and expansion, the international community listened. Not just because of the sheer number of people BRICS represents, but also due to the potential implications such deliberations might have on global financial landscapes.

Putin on de-dollarization

Putin’s assertions weren’t just empty rhetoric. The gravity of his statement hinted at a broader sentiment growing across many nations – that of diversifying economic dependencies.

“The move away from the USD is picking up pace, and this shift is neither a passing trend nor is it reversible,” were his direct sentiments. Furthermore, Putin shed light on the foundation of the BRICS cooperation, emphasizing that it’s built on mutual respect, equality, and shared interests.

According to him, the BRICS coalition embodies a vision that resonates with a significant portion of the global community, often referred to as the “global majority.” This majority seeks more inclusive growth and representation, often feeling sidelined by the dominating economic powers.

While the BRICS Summit promised many discussions, one area remained tantalizingly elusive. Speculations had been rife about the bloc’s potential expansion strategies.

But Putin, in his characteristic style, chose to remain tight-lipped about these plans. Yet, even his silence spoke volumes. It’s clear that BRICS is poised to chart a distinct course, one that might very well challenge the traditional heavyweights in the global arena.

Bottomline is the USD might be facing challenges ahead. While it’s too early to pen its obituary, it’s evident that changes are afoot.

The recent BRICS Summit underscored the fact that the world is not what it used to be, and the old guards of global finance might need to make room for new players.

For those who’ve been keenly observing these dynamics, Putin’s statement was not a revelation but rather a confirmation of what many have suspected for a while.

The future? Well, it’s always in flux. But one thing is sure; the journey ahead promises to be an intriguing one for global economics.

