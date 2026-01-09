🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
ETHMelaniaPUMPSOLTRUMP

Pump.fun wraps up most successful trading week

2 mins read
891795
Pump.fun wraps up most successful trading week

Contents

1. Pump.fun marks peak trading, while fees remain lower
2. Solana memes reawakened in the first week of 2025
Share link:

In this post:

  • Pump.fun marked peak weekly trading volumes of $6.6B.
  • New meme launches are also picking up, as Pump.fun broke the milestone of 15M lifetime token launches.
  • Solana memes are reawakening, with inflows to legacy projects and tokens, including USELESS and the WHITE WHALE.

Pump.fun benefited from the enthusiasm for meme tokens in early 2026, after closing a week of record trading volumes. The activity was based on PumpSwap trading, as the DEX established a leading position on Solana. 

Pump.fun achieved a record weekly DEX volume for the first full week of 2026. For the past period, PumpSwap reached over $6.6B in trading, passing other Solana DEXs. The past week follows a long period of expanded DEX volumes. 

The Pump.fun team has also tried to revive the meme market and boost the appeal of speculative trading. 

The recent revival of several old memes, as well as new launches, shows the “trenches” have not given up, as long as the market shows signs of liquidity. Briefly, BonkFun also expanded its activity, but for now, Pump.fun remains the leader in farming revenues from both new launches and DEX trading.

Pump.fun marks peak trading, while fees remain lower

In the new year, the trading and activity generate slightly lower fees of $13M daily, down from September’s peak $39M in fees. The fee mix depends on new minting activity, swaps, creator fees, and additional app usage fees. 

See also  NFT conference canceled due to less interest than anticipated
Pump.fun completes its most successful trading week
Pump.fun reached peak trading volumes in the past week, though still generating lower fees compared to the local peak in September. | Source: DeFi Llama

The meme model has also shifted to even shorter-term lifecycles, to include content and creator tokens. The spikes in volume may also reflect whale or automated activity. Streaming and creator effects are also adding to the growing engagement, as well as users coming from the Padre app

New token creation recovered to over 28,000 per day, with a rising trend in the past week. Pump.fun broke another milestone in early 2026, reaching over 15M token launches over its lifetime. However, only 208 tokens graduated to exchanges in the past day, and most trade at extremely low valuations. 

Despite the success of Pump.fun and the recent recovery, the native PUMP token traded flat at $0.0021.

Solana memes reawakened in the first week of 2025

Legacy Solana meme tokens reawakened in the first week of 2026, with gains of up to 63% in the case of the White Whale. 

Large-scale traders returned to selected memes, once again pumping FARTCOIN and USELESS. Other sources of growth were the TRUMP and MELANIA meme tokens, which rallied on the news of Donald Trump’s military campaign in Venezuela. 

Memes are turning into short-term plays, though whales are also selecting projects like PIPPIN for repeat pumps. Memes on other networks are also reviving, including PEPE and FLOKI on Ethereum. 

See also  Avalanche price analysis: AVAX follows up with strong comeback after $16.42 setback

Meme tokens, unlike NFTs, have not been dismissed as dead projects. The tokens are closely watched for the inflow of new liquidity or whale-sized accumulation.

For now, only TRUMP retained a valuation above $1B,. The market, however, is still reevaluating the way to trade memes, whether through belief or short-term turnover.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan