PUMP recovers to one-week high as Pump.fun acquires trading app

PUMP returned to the $0.004 level, trading near a one-week high. The token recovered on increased buying interest from whales, in addition to acquisition news from the Pump.fun team.

PUMP is up over 13% in the past week, recovering the $0.004 level. Even though the token did not break out with a full rally, it has stemmed its slide and returned to levels from before the October 10 crash.

PUMP responded positively to the news of Pump.fun acquiring a multi-chain trading app. Pump.fun announced the acquisition of the Padre app, a product created by a small team that forged a partnership with the meme launchpad.

We’re proud to join @pumpdotfun for the next chapter of Padre! pump fun is one the most successful crypto products ever & changed the trading game as we know it. Their proven track record of innovating, executing, and winning makes them the perfect team to help take Padre to the… https://t.co/96DWiHOWMi — Padre (@PadreApp) October 24, 2025

The founder of Pump.fun, Alon Cohen, explained the choice to acquire Padre came after months of working with its team.

“With less time in the market, fewer resources, and less distribution, they were able to become one of the most popular trading tools onchain, an incredibly impressive feat. I very clearly remember how users that initially joked about Padre turned into loyal users of the product only weeks later,” said Cohen in an X post.

“The Padre team has shown the most grit, execution capability and integrity out of any crypto team I have gotten to know,” he continued.

The Pump.fun team has remained active in boosting the platform’s influence, retaining the top spot as a meme generation launchpad. Pump.fun may spread its influence through the Padre trading app, as it still fights for dominance against Four.meme and BNB Chain meme tokens.

PUMP aims to regain mindshare

One of the obstacles for a PUMP rally is the relatively low mindshare of the token. In the past month, the mindshare of PUMP fell by over 52%, based on Messari data. The mindshare of PumpSwap has also fallen significantly.

However, the platforms are still being used at a high baseline level, and are among the top fee producers on Solana.

For now, PUMP retains its price levels, but trading volumes have slowed down since September, falling to under $300M in daily trades.

PUMP open interest remained at around $354M, with $143M on Hyperliquid. The token is among the most active on Hyperliquid, with slightly more aggressive short positions. Overall, PUMP is balanced in terms of long and short traders.

For now, long positions are slow to return, though some expect PUMP to break out in the coming months.

Whales return to PUMP

PUMP saw recent demand from whales, with two addresses buying the token in the past day. One whale withdrew $2M USDC from Kraken to buy 517.97M PUMP. The whales returned just days after PUMP showed signs of smart money inflows.

The other whale deposited 3M USDC on Hyperliquid to open a 2X long position. Currently, the biggest long position on Hyperliquid has a value above $10M. The two top PUMP positions are short, with a notional value of $13M and $11M.

Additionally, Pump.fun puts all its revenues into buying back its token. The team has rebought 9.38% of its supply.

