PSG Coin Price Prediction 2023-2032: How high can the PSG Price Rise?

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2023-2032

The Paris Saint – Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a token with robust utility that allows Paris Saint-Germain Football Club supporters (“Paris Saint – Germain “) to have a tokenized portion of power on club operations via the Socios platform and software. The token functions as a participation key, allowing fans to contend for exotic prizes, club membership, and other benefits. This PSG Coin Price Prediction will help you decide whether the coin will be part of your investment portfolio.

The sole certified Paris Saint – Germain Fan Coin is called $PSG. Fan Tokens are digital assets that do not expire. Consider them your regular membership, but with the added benefit of the right to vote on football club matters, unparalleled contribution to your team, and unique once-in-a-lifetime events.

How much is PSG worth?

The live Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price today is $3.26 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,837,535 USD. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is up 0.84% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #657, with a live market cap of $15,765,662 USD. It has a circulating supply of 4,843,376 PSG coins and a max. supply of 20,000,000 PSG coins.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s all-time high is $58.79. This ATH was reached on 26 April 2021.

Let’s see how PSG is faring today and how the PSG fan token might be a good addition to your investment portfolio.

TL;DR Breakdown

PSG coin price analysis shows a correction from a recent high of $4.0 to a low of $3.0.

The price has since recovered and is currently consolidating in the range of $3.0 – $3.5

The price may be forming a base for further upside movement in the near future.

The Paris Saint Germain token price action in the last 24 hours has been characterized by a rise in volume. The SG token reached an intra-day high of $3.5 on June 22nd and has since held its position above $3.0. PSG coin is trading at $3.27, up by 0.68% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 4 hours, the PSG Coin has corrected by 2.5%.

PSG/USD 1-day chart technical analysis: Bullish Bias

The PSG/USD price action on the 1-day chart indicates a bullish bias. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone and is showing signs of a very early bullish trend reversal pattern. The RSI (relative strength index) indicator is also in the positive zone and indicates that momentum is gradually shifting from bearish to bullish. The resistance levels for the PSG coin are at $3.5,$4.0, and $4.25 while the support levels are at $3.0,$2.8, and $2.6 respectively. The current market sentiment for PSG/USD is bullish but cautious as the trend could easily reverse if there is sudden selling pressure in the coming days.

The SMA (simple moving average) 50-day and 200-day is in an uptrend, suggesting that the PSG coin price will remain above $3.0 in the near future. The bulls need to push the prices above the $3.5 resistance level to initiate a rally toward the next target of $4.0 and beyond.

PSG coin price analysis on a 4-hour chart: Bullish momentum slow

The 4-hour chart of the PSG coin shows a strong bullish momentum which is gradually slowing down. The MACD and RSI indicator are in the positive zone but the momentum has been decreasing steadily. The SMA 50 and 200 are also in an uptrend, signaling that there is still potential for growth in the near future.

The resistance levels for the PSG coin are at the Fibonacci Retracement levels of 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50%. The support levels are at $3.1, $2.9, and $2.7 respectively. The current market sentiment for the PSG/USD pair is bullish but cautious as the trend could quickly reverse if there is sudden selling pressure in the coming days.

What to expect from PSG coin price analysis

The PSG coin price analysis shows that the coin is currently consolidating above $3.0 after a sharp fall from recent highs. The price may be forming a base for further upside movement in the near future. The technical indicators on both the 1-day and 4-hour charts are signaling bullish bias but the momentum has been slowing down.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2023 – 2032

PSG Coin Price Predictions by Cryptopolitan

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2023 $3.81 $3.94 $4.40 2024 $5.67 $5.83 $6.71 2025 $8.51 $8.81 $9.87 2026 $12.86 $13.30 $15.20 2027 $19.43 $20.09 $22.52 2028 $28.76 $29.77 $33.40 2029 $40.41 $41.60 $50.64 2030 $59.55 $61.63 $71.03 2031 $86.22 $88.69 $103.95 2032 $124.08 $127.63 $146.14

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2023

Our PSG Coin price forecast for 2023 expects PSG to trade in a bullish trend, and PSG Coin is expected to reach a maximum price of $4.40. The average price is forecasted to be around $3.94, while the lowest possible price that PSG Coin might touch is $3.81.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2024

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2024 anticipates PSG coin to skyrocket, reaching a maximum of $6.71. A minimum price of $5.67 is also probable, and the prices could retrace soon to reach an average price of $5.83.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2025

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2025 will reach a minimum price value of $8.51 with an average of $8.81, and it is expected by the end of the year to have reached a maximum price of $9.87 in the crypto market.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2026

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2026 is a maximum price of $15.20. The coin is expected to hit its lowest price at $26.3. The average trading price of the currency is expected to be $12.86.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2027

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2027 is a maximum of $22.52. For the same year, we anticipate that the price of PSG Coin will range between a low of $19.43 and keep a constant average of $20.09.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2028

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2028 indicates that PSG Coin price could trade as high as $33.43. Per our prediction, the bulls are to retake control of the crypto market, leading to average and minimum prices of $29.77 and $28.79, respectively.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2029

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2029 suggests that PSG Coin could have a bull run, and the price could rise and attain a maximum price of $50.64. Although the price is seen to rise from the previous year, the coin will have to experience a minimum price of $40.41 and an average trading price of $41.60.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2030

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2030 expects that PSG Coin could have a bull run, and the price could undoubtedly rise and attain a maximum price value of $71.03. Although the price is seen to rise from the previous year, the coin will have to experience a minimum price of $59.55 and an average trading price of $61.63.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2031

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2031 suggests a minimum value of $86.22. The PSG Coin Network price could reach a maximum value of $103.95, with an average trading price of $88.69.

PSG Coin Price Prediction 2032

Our PSG Coin price prediction for 2032 suggests that a maximum price of $146.14 is anticipated for the price to conclude the year. According to our forecasts, the price of PSG coins will remain constant during the year, fluctuating between a minimum of $124.08 and an average of $127.63 per coin.

PSG Coin Price Predictions by Coincodex

According to Coincodex’s Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price prediction, the value of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is predicted to drop by -1.05% and reach $ 3.24 by June 27, 2023. According to our technical indicators, the current sentiment is Bearish while the Fear & Greed Index is showing 59 (Greed). Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token recorded 15/30 (50%) green days with 12.46% price volatility over the last 30 days. Based on their Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token forecast, it’s now a bad time to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token.

Comparing Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token against other important technological innovations and trends is one way of predicting where the Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price could head over the long term. The table above shows what the Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price would be by the end of year 2024, 2025, and 2026 if its growth trajectory followed the growth of the internet, or large tech companies like Google and Facebook in their growth phase. In the best-case scenario, PSG price prediction for the year 2026 is $ 232.92 if it follows Meta’s growth. In case Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token would follow Internet growth the prediction for 2026 would be $ 26.72.

PSG Coin Price Predictions by DigitalCoinPrice

According to DigitalCoinPrice’s current Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price prediction, the value of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token will increase by 253.33%, reaching $11.99 by the end of 2025. All technical indicators indicate that the current sentiment is Bearish, while the Fear & Greed Index is reading 8.07, which means extreme fear. Their Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token forecast, it’s risky to Sell Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token right now.

Paris Saint Germain Token Price Prediction by Technewsleader

There are signs that the crypto market is about to enter a new age. Certain that the long-term price prediction for PSG’s price will soar since there is still optimism that the currency will attract much more attention. The year 2023 can end with an average price of $4.10 and a minimum price value of $3.94. The maximum price is expected to be trading around $4.50. Based on their research and historical data analysis, the price of 1 PSG would reach as high as $118.16 USD by 2032. The expected Average price for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token would be around $102.33 with a minimum price reaching $99.49.

PSG Coin Price Prediction by Industry Experts

According to “Crypto Vault” market analysts based on Youtube, the PSG token is a good long-term investment. They predict the coin will reach a maximum price of $10 in 2023 and an average predicted price of $9.89 by 2023. The market analyst has given the fundamental and technical analysis of the PSG coin price trend and expects it to reach $35 by 2028.

Experts in the cryptocurrency market have also noticed the increasing popularity of the PSG brand and ecosystem.PSG has an ever-expanding fan base around the globe, with over 20 million supporters. On top of this, the team behind PSG coin is always innovating new approaches to use their token and joining forces with major companies such as Coca-Cola and Nike.

In terms of price, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has an outstanding potential to reach new heights. It is forecast that PSG will increase in value. According to specific experts and business analysts, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can hit the highest price of $146.14 till 2030.

PSG Overview

PSG Overview

Bullish Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) price predictions range between $14.39 and $27.18 by 2030. Market analysts believe PSG could reach $11.19 by 2025.

PSG Coin Price History

The first significant increase in PSG price occurred in December 2020, after its Binance debut, when it surged from $10 to about $30, but it quickly reverted to the prior level. It began to rise in the first half of 2021, following the entire crypto market trend. The PSG token price prediction at that time could be achieved by reading a typical head-and-shoulders structure on the chart: after passing through the second “shoulder” in May, the token’s price dipped down to $12–$16.

Source: Tradingview

The tide changed in the late summer of 2021, when rumors of Lionel Messi’s impending move to Paris Saint-Germain football club broke, including the revelation that a portion of his signing-on fee would be paid in PSG tokens. This was enough to cause the PSG’s Price to skyrocket, hitting an all-time high of $61 on the 10th of August, making the PSG token a genuine competitor in the crypto world, as the token is currently ranked #318 in market cap. PSG Fan Token is presently highly volatile; thus, PSG price forecasts remain in the air for the time being.

Source: Newsdirectory3

PSG Coin Recent News

Today’s PSG/USDT market profile from Binance:

Screenshot 3208

More on the PSG Coin

What’s the PSG Coin for?

Paris Saint – Germain uses the Socios.com Software to allow Fan Token owners to weigh in on official club matters. It is up to the football club to conduct polls, but the choice made by supporters is final. Other teams’ fan token holders have previously voted on various issues, including uniform designs, vehicle designs, the official team slogan, and as the starting players.

Fan Tokens, like their love for the football club, could last forever. Once you’ve obtained them, you may use them as many times as you like. You keep all of your $PSG Fan Tokens after several votes and fan rewards. There is no need to re-subscribe on a weekly, monthly, or annual basis.

Source: Chilliz.com

PSG coin is a utility token operated on the Chiliz Chain, an Ethereum – based Proof – of -Authority sidechain, and it’s primarily used for the following :

1 . Governance

PSG coin holders may vote in different “fan decision” polls issued by Paris Saint -Germain through a smart contract. Paris Saint – Germain is legally obligated to act under poll findings. Token holders may engage with the Socios platform ( vote in polls, compete in competitions and quizzes, connect/meet like-minded people, and so on ) and receive incentives such as :

2 . $ PSG Benefits

Holders of $ PSG Fan Tokens holders would enjoy VIP access to domestic clubs, cups, and Continental games like European League. But that’s only the beginning. The sky is perhaps the limit, whether it comes to autographed memorabilia, witnessing a game with your favorite club icon, or traveling with the squad to an away game. On the Socios.com platform, one point worth noting is that; you may earn Fans Rewards by taking quizzes, playing games, and voting on club decisions.

3 . Staking

PSG may be staked in the future to receive Non-Fungible Token ( NFT ) payouts. Token owners may utilize the Socios system to vote, take part in competitions, chat with other fans, and receive incentives such as :

• Matchday admission.

• Exotic events.

•Cashback incentives from reputable online retailers.

• CHZ incentives are in-app.

• Electronic badges.

• Club-based NFTs

Potential PSG coin applications include

• Solution: Using the PSG coin to get VIP products and services.

• Including PSG access in associated applications /websites

• Staking PSG in exchange for NFT incentives.

• Authentic Collectibles ( rare assets )

•Utility Gamification ( NFTs for blockchain-based games).

• Real-world Applicability ( NFTs ownership means real-life ownership of properties which is also a profitable investment).

PSG Coin Distribution

PSG possesses a supply of 20,000 000 tokens, of which approximately 1,288,396 have been given to club supporters via a Fan Tokens Offering. The leftover tokens belong to Paris Saint – Germain and could be obtained by engaging in community events and the Binance Launchpool or buying on exchange platforms.

Source: Binance site

Paris Saint – Germain Fans Token Community

Socios, Chiliz, and Paris Saint – Germain will promote and incorporate the PSG coin within the club’s marketing technique, worldwide fan interaction plan, and e-commerce initiatives. The following are current community development initiatives for the Paris Saint – Germain Fan Token:

• Continuing to build token holders’ governance voting polls.

• Constant social media engagement with the audience to foster investment.

• Publication of stories on the PSG coin in primary media sources.

The following are future community development initiatives for the Paris Saint – Germain Fan Token :

• Staking PSG to get unique Paris Saint – Germain NFTs.

• Incorporating PSG into the club’s official apps and websites.

• Making use of Paris Saint – Germain stars to advertise the PSG token.

• Marketing using existing Ticket Seasons and fan groups data.

• Launching frequent incentives for people that possess PSG tokens to win games tickets, autographed jerseys, and unique experiences.

• Expanding the Socios platform’s language capability.

• Organizing more crypto-inclined activities with soccer superstars.

Fundamental Forecast on the PSG Fan Token

The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a token provided by the football club- Paris Saint-Germain is intended to improve Paris Saint-Germain Fan engagement with the club. The PSG coin was released in early 2020. PSG Fan Token is part of a rising trend sponsored by many sports teams that enable token holders to vote in polls carried out by the group, confident influence choices, get unique gifts, and have closer access to players, among other things.

Those tokens are typically available via a specific portal — Socios.com — on their blockchain known as Chiliz. PSG coin was one of the platform’s early tokens, with over 50 fan tokens listed by August 2021. The club’s executives inked a multi-year agreement with Socios.com, indicating that PSG’s crypto participation would most likely continue for some time.

PSG tokens, like other cryptocurrencies, may be purchased on major exchanges, but they can also be obtained via methods specific to the fan token initiatives on Socios.com. Fans may find the tokens by playing games in the platform’s app, or they can earn them as incentives for engaging with their team. These mechanisms encourage fan interaction and inject some fun into tokenomics.

Read also: PSG superstar Neymar Jr. spends $1M in BAYC NFTs

Conclusion

The PSG token sale raised $2 million, with the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation receiving 10. PSG is one of Europe’s most popular and successful clubs and has a large following worldwide. The PSG token was launched in 2018 and is currently traded on a number of exchanges.

PSG token prices are highly influenced by cryptocurrency market trends. When Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins prices go up, PSG follows suit. However, the stock market also has a big impact on cryptocurrencies; when the economy is good, and stocks are high, that success trickles down to PSG token holders.

When the stock market goes up, bullish sentiment is created in the cryptocurrency markets, driving prices up even higher, and the opposite is also true. With new projects, stores, and other ventures beginning to accept PSG tokens, the outlook is positive for long-term profitability and potential growth. Overall, price predictions indicate a bright future for the PSG coin and its holders.

PSG token projections, perks, and huge potential all point to long-term investment in the fan token, even if the price does not now trend in a certain direction. However, before investing in a fan token, you should conduct your own research. An in-depth investigation of a situation’s technical, fundamental, and emotional aspects might help you reach beneficial conclusions.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.