Why would there be a massive demand for marketing with the FinTech world? That’s a pretty interesting question because if you look at the current trends that we have, there are more and more FinTech companies coming in every single day.

This was not the case in the past. Even 10 years ago, five years ago, or even three years ago, the fintech companies were pretty large enterprises, banks, organizations that lend money, our payment processing organizations, etc. They are very limited in numbers across the world. But now things are changing. Now, anyone can start a FinTech company, they can get their license, they can start functioning in their own sphere, or in their own geographical area or in their own niche.

The Growing Competition

According to PwC, global investments, and FinTech has more than tripled since 2014, to over 12 billion. And it is not slowing down, which is a very good sign that the FinTech industry is growing. But it’s also a risk for those in FinTech because competition is increasing. So, while growth is good, it also has its drawbacks. The more the competition, the more you have to struggle to get the same chunk of customers that you have been receiving in the past.

The number of FinTech companies has tripled since 2014. 12 billion is just an official number there. We know that the official numbers are not necessarily accurate. It can actually be much more than that as a lot of individual entrepreneurs and startups functioning don’t even get accounted for. So, I would definitely say it’s at least 30-40% more.

More and more tech companies are gaining financial and banking licenses, more modern financial frameworks are evolving right now. In fact, even governments are changing their frameworks making it work for a newer changing economy, new economic models coming up.

Countries with cryptocurrencies and blockchain are coming up, with official cryptocurrency for some countries. This is not only bringing in a massive number of new FinTech companies and startups, but it’s also changing how old school enterprises work.

Old school enterprises, banks and everyone, right now, are losing money, losing customers. The new FinTech companies are taking over the same market with their users moving away from the hardcore, old school enterprises to the modern platforms.

Traditional businesses are transforming

There are old enterprises which function in traditional systems which are trying to innovate and upgrade themselves with modern technologies, because they want a share in the changing market. They want to be at par with the trend and in this way, be seen in the limelight again.

They’re upgrading themselves. And the fun fact is that they are adopting the very same technologies that they have been resisting for all those years, or even suppressing all those years. Now, they are at the whim of the market. They need to upgrade or otherwise, they’re not going to survive in the next 5 to 10 years. They’re coming in, and joining in the same journey upgrading and adopting new modern frameworks.

Competition form partnerships

Another direction where you see the competition coming from is partnerships. New startup companies are partnering with existing financial institutions. Startups need the ability to reach out to more. They need brand, and trust, which are available with existing enterprises.

But existing companies and enterprises banks have the infrastructure, technology, or the know-how to sustain them in this new evolving golden economy. So they both work together, they both get what they want and become a win-win.

Those partnerships are very strong, and very fast, because they don’t have to rebuild everything. They are sharing what they already have, and they’re good at.

These are some of the areas where the competition is increasing from, and that is going to make it harder and competitive for everyone in the space, which ideally means everyone has to step up, not just the old school enterprises and banks, but everyone in the financial sector including the new startups. They have to, not only step up, but keep up with the game, keep moving faster with innovations. New changes are happening every single day and if someone doesn’t keep up with it, then he is going to be in big trouble.

Solution or Steps: Find your place

The best step, or the best solution here is that you need to find your place. In the past, it was different. If you start a FinTech company, the whole geographical region of a country that you’re in, or state that you’re in, or even the whole world, were your clients.

There were no stages, there were no steps, there were no segmentations. Everyone can be your client because there were a very few guys out there, very few enterprises or companies. But that’s changing right now.

There are concentrated niches and they are getting smaller. It could be geographical, or based on a segment of people that function on something specific, say online users or mobile payment users. They may be iOS users, or those only functioning on cryptocurrencies, or only on Ethereum blockchain. It could be anything specific and targeted.

But find your place, find your niche, find where your most valuable customers are. What is your ideal spot? And how are you going to benefit your users when you function in that sphere?

First Principles Thinking: The best approach

Finding your place is the very first step to your solution. The best approach towards that is the famous first principles thinking. This calls for breaking down a complicated problem into its basic components and then reassembling them from the ground up. This is something to focus on in the early stages of your product before launch – it will clarify messaging and save on marketing spends.

You’d have to start figuring out from the basics, break everything down, bring everything towards the beginning. Go through the first step of how it all started, through the foundations, and come up with your customer profiling by your personas and market segmentation.

First step: Customer profiling

If you can focus on this base stage, during the early stage of your product before launch, not only will it help in clarifying the messaging, but also save you a lot in terms of marketing spend. You don’t have to go ahead and market to a large chunk of the audience who might not be interested in you or your offering.

Let’s say you’re functioning on mobile payments, and you’re addressing an audience who are much older, and they are not preferring the new modern mobile based payments. They like to just use the old banking system which needs computer desktops to function. Then, you are speaking to the wrong audience.

You need to find the exact demography of age, gender, their location, their education qualifications, the kind of job that they’re in, and so on. Your personas will not only save money, but will make your life so much easier.

Start with customer profiling before you start any marketing campaign or before you start your business if you can, or even before you start developing your product. If you do not know whom you’re serving, and how those people think, you cannot build a great product, nor can you market one.

Start with this question, the first principles thinking of these three points here, as you need the answer before you do anything with your startup, before you’ve even coined a name for it.

Second step: Market segmentation

Once you know who your customer profile is, the kind of people that you’re talking to, then it’s easy for you to figure your market segmentation. The exact segment in the market that you need to target. Maybe the concentration is high in particular geographies, or maybe they are more in a particular group or community.

It helps you to reduce the amount of places you need to obtain financial licenses for, if you find that they’re all concentrated only in a few states. You don’t have to get licensed across all states or many countries. You can focus where there’s a high concentration of your audience. Apart from digital and online marketing areas, market segmentation can pretty much help you with so much more.

Once you have nailed down your market, from a first principles thinking standpoint, things start to become easier and clearer.

You have a specialization and you know whom you’re talking to. You’ll be able to address everything that you do based on that.

Four Pillars of FinTech Marketing Trends for 2021

You found your place, it’s like the foundation, and you have your first principles thinking that answers on value you are going to add to the foundation. Now you’re going to build the four pillars towards that.

Customer-Centricity: Keeping the customer’s viewpoint and ultimate well-being at the center of everything a company does Lifecycle Marketing – All needs of a particular process, compatibility with competitors (like in marketing tools without locking in a customer and their data) Customer Retention – Quality, pricing, competitiveness, customer support, speed, and so on Brand Authenticity: How customers perceive a company to be faithful to itself, honest with its customers, caring and responsible, and able to support its customers so they can be true to themselves

All the above are interconnected. Brand Authenticity comes at the end, as just having it without the others will lead you nowhere. It’s a short term path. Imagine building something like a table. You need those four pillars, and that’s where we start from.

These four pillars are not unique. They are very famous, familiar and followed in other business segments, but not in the FinTech space. FinTech has more or less, always stuck to its authority. It’s this mindset: “I’m a bank, and I set my rules and function, if you like it work with me, great, otherwise find someone else because there is no one out there.”

That’s how banking has been functioning or any financial organization. Options are less. Even if you like them, or you don’t, you don’t have a choice, it’s like going from one devil to another. They lack the four pillars in its perfect form, and that’s the opportunity.

First Pillar: Customer-Centricity

Maybe the traditional enterprises have some of it, but not all, or at least not in the right way. This is something that you see with all the successful startups. They know exactly what to focus on – the customer, left, right and center. Literally, it’s like having a sniper focus towards that. Everything that they do, every decision that they make, every choice that they make, is based on what the customer wants.

If you look at the current FinTech market, as it is, they probably focus on regulation more than the customer. Obviously, some regulations are good, and it’s a completely different topic, I’m not going to jump into that. But then, before regulation, before everything, the focus comes to the customer.

If you’re not serving the customer, and customers are not happy using your product or service, then, what’s the point? You are actually supposed to protect the customers. So, before we talk about anything else, the first and foremost is going to be customer-centricity. Your business should be centered on keeping the customers viewpoint, their ultimate well-being.

Thus, everything to do with the company, the decision, the process, the people that we hire, the new rules that we bring, revenue generating systems, the upgrades, all has to revolve around what the customer wants, and what the customer is looking for. So if you get this first pillar right, if you get the customer centricity right, things are so much easier – for yourself and your customers.

Second Pillar: Lifecycle Marketing

Existing FinTech products do a good job of marketing across the lifecycle of a customer. The product could be for personal needs, or business needs, or fund transfers, or investments, fundraising or quick cash, anything and everything that is out there. FinTech caters to the entire lifecycle. Literally every entity out there does everything in that process.

FinTech has been vanilla all these years, because of the way the rules, regulations and licensing has been, but it’s no more. Now the question is, how are you going to do it? How are you going to evolve? How can you bring about this lifecycle marketing in an effective manner?

How are you going to touch base with your users from start to finish, not just the first need that you capture them for as a primary product, but the product backends that you can build, which caters to all their needs, so that they are happy with you. It doesn’t mean that you need to become one of those giants, doing everything – that is definitely not the point.

Within your niche, within your areas of focus and your areas of expertise, if there are more things that you can do to help, the better, but there is no point in doing something that you’re not good at, that you’re not comfortable with. What’s outside your scope makes the experience harder, which is where your customer centricity will help you to define what you can work with and what you cannot.

Traveling that journey with your customer, and drawing the life cycle will make your FinTech product better. You might be wondering, we’re talking more about the business and talking more about the brand, the process and the business side of things. I believe that marketing is not some part where you go door to door and start selling or reaching out advertising.

Marketing is the core and the heart of the business. Without marketing, no business is going to succeed. Without marketing, whether for users or revenues, businesses are going to fail. There is no point in having a business in the first place if not marketed. It can be a nonprofit, or government, everybody markets.

These things that we’re talking about, the first principles, the four pillars, the marketing, they are the framework, they are the structure. If you consider the first principles as the foundation and the four principles as the four legs on which it stands, then what goes inside it is the process of marketing.

Third Pillar: Customer Retention

How do you retain customers? Again, that’s a business question, a business process choice as well. To retain a customer, you need to provide more of what he wants, in a competitive manner.

A customer can always compare and go elsewhere. In the past they probably could compare it with a few other related financial institutions. If it’s a bank, they compare with other banks, what their lending rates are, charges, delivery of service, etc. But now, we have so much competition, so many unique ways of delivering things.

Why would a customer remain with you? How are you quantitatively better? How are you competing in every way, not just in service, pricing, or the product. Every single day, a business can be measured. If you’re not competitive enough, they’re going to find someone else.

Every brand has something that makes them uniquely good. If you think about amazing things about various brands, you remember one thing to think about Walmart, another for amazon, another for Zappos.

You can always have one thing that’s primary that keeps the customer with you, and you can choose what that is. The major challenge is to find a good primary one, and also to make sure you don’t fall behind in other places.

You need not be the best in those other places, but you cannot be the worst. You cannot have one thing great and everything else poor. Then it’s like a broken ship. You can have one thing great, other things good, and that’s a good business. That is what we need to strive for and that’ll help you with the customer retention part.

Fourth Pillar: Brand Authenticity

Brand authenticity, that’s pretty self explanatory. If your brand is great, if people recognize it and trust, or if they have confidence in the brand as they see it, they remember it.

If you are customer centric, you will not only try to help your customers but make their life easier. If you’re looking at having a customer with you more and more frequently, and they want to trust you, you cannot lock a customer with your product.

You cannot say, “Okay, now use my product. That’s the only thing you can do. You cannot take the data anywhere and you cannot cross function with anyone else.” That is what many of the organizations do right now and that’s making life harder. Even if you’re to lose a customer because you provide an option for people to exit or work cross platform with other competitors, you also have something to gain. People would work with you more, because they know their risk is lower with you.

They can work with you and they know that they can always work with anyone else. You’re not locking them up, they have the freedom, the free will. That makes them stick with you because you look at what they need. And you’re providing something that comes hard in the market. People respect that.

Notice that if you look at marketing tools in the content marketing industry, a lot of tools provide access to import/export data with a comparator, or even directly connect to the API with some of the competitors through other third party tools or directly. Even though they might be just competitors to each other, they try to provide that data accessibility, maybe not directly but through some third party, but at the end of the day, people can move around, move with the data without malfunction.

The more you make your customers’ life easier, the more you will have peace, because people would like to stick with you longer, helping with the customer retention. All the above are pretty much interconnected, and intertwined. The brand authenticity comes at the end, as just having it without others will lead you nowhere. You need all pillars inline.

If you have just the brand authenticity, it’s a short term path. But if you have other three foundations, right, then it makes sense. Then the brand authenticity plays to your advantage.

KEY: Customer Experience Strategy

So, what is the key from all those different pillars that we looked at? What is the major takeaway? That is customer experience strategy. Everything that we’re talking about here, is focused on the customer. If we can have the right customer experience strategy, we have nailed down everything that we need to do for our marketing venture.

Let’s just look at the two sides. One is the business process, and other is the marketing. They have both the business process and marketing mix to it, nothing stands on black and white, as you can see shades of gray here.

They work together to get you the objective that you’re looking to attain. So, when we are addressing the customer experience strategy, I am talking about the basic, the very basic customer support as a start.

All the existing institutions are pretty low in their support. It makes life harder. You have to be on the templated automated responses, five or three days waiting period, multiple touch points to get something resolved. Life is horrible with the existing systems.

Having a better customer support just by a better few steps higher would make you a hero in the customer’s minds. Do make your life easier with your product working well without the reason for them to contact support in the first place.

Recent research from PWC found that 86 percent of buyers will pay more for a product or service if it comes with an exceptional customer experience; while another study found that 89 percent of companies believe customer experience is a key factor in driving customer loyalty and retention.

People expect to be treated well when they pay for it. But when people store their money or transact with an entity, they love to be treated even better.

Customer Experience the key factor in driving customer loyalty and retention. This unique customer experience strategy is the core for the fintechs. Technology is changing a lot, transparency and blockchain trends are coming over. All of that is great, but why are they all coming? Because they’re all focusing on the customer. How can I make my customer life easier, happier, better? And how can I enable them to do more so that they don’t have to worry about the business process.

You have to figure out how you can make life better so they don’t have to worry about any of those parts. That’s your business. That’s literally why you get paid for and why your business value increases.

All these days, we had this warm face to face with my banker relationship. So, you go meet them handshake, speak, and have that relationship built. But now with the FinTech world evolving, things are becoming pretty online, especially with even COVID-19 things are moving more and more online.

There’s no face to face needs to meet and there is no warmth and you don’t sit in his cabin to talk and figure things out. With this happening, the way you provide the customer support, that experience is going to be vitall.

Measure and improve

According to G2 Crowd , “the worldwide volume of mobile payments will grow by 60% over the next two years.” Mobile banking puts control into the customer’s hands while breaking down barriers to access.

According to McKinsey , “a second wave of automation and AI will emerge in the next few years where machines will do up to 10 to 25 percent of bank work.” For the consumer, this means an improved (and faster) banking experience.

Measure the efficacy of your efforts through your customer’s interaction, engagement, and participation. Not surveys or polls. More customized and personalized approach is required. It becomes your duty to figure out better ways to make things work.

You have a lot of tools and automations in place to administer this. But it has to be used with that personal touch and connectivity because people connect to humans, not to machines. You need to bring that human connectivity there and put a face to everything and build that human trust and bond which has not been strongly established in most of the financial sector, other than in face to face meetings.

How to execute

There are two sides to it:

Business Process – You are the expert, I will let you handle it Marketing – I am the expert and that’s why we are here, so let’s dive right into it

A recent study found that 45 percent of Millennials want financial products and services that help them handle their financial situation, but 37 percent said they could not find resources online to educate them on vital financial topics.

That’s an opportunity!

Content Marketing is the new Global Marketing

To quickly solve for lost revenue streams, many businesses are shifting to digital marketing. According to Gartner’s recent CMO spend survey, digital accounts for almost 80% of marketing channel budgets in 2020 across paid, owned, and earned channels.

We have seen and made use of the following marketing tools and concepts:

Infomercials vs Advertisements

Customer Centric Content Marketing vs Traditional Slap on the face “buy me” marketing

I like to compare content marketing to infomercials, but it’s just different from advertisements, even better than infomercials. It meets all the objectives that have been set forth above.

Educate customers on your philosophy, product approach and how/why you do something. Your thought behind it needs to be laid out. Anyone can explain their product, but very few can do this. Builds the “know, like and trust” factor. You may like your life partner to be vulnerable to you, want to know everything there is to know about them. Build a similar relationship with the persona you have created.

Connect with them, don’t talk at them, but to them. You need to be authentic to get through to them. Customers can see right through brands who are just trying to make their next sale. Be strategic with your messaging. Promote your brand without being overly salesy or altruistic. Striking the right balance can help you get through to your customers, stay top-of-mind, and increase sales.

Be part of their day, journey and life, with content. Digital marketing can be a game-changer for most businesses—especially fintech and financial services brands—which is why it’s important to be strategic. Costs can add up quickly, and your campaigns won’t be effective without a strong strategic foundation.

Two most important focus elements

Appeal to both of these elements that are the most important:

Logic

Emotion

The opposite poles

Customer Acquisition (Old + New) Retention (New) Paid (Old + New) Organic (New) Targeted (New) Wide-reach (Old) Personalization (New) Automation (New)

Customer Acquisition versus Retention

These are the opposite poles that we need to work with. We can look at these as four different areas, each with two ports, one opposite to the other. We have customer acquisition as a target and on another side, we have retention. So the old businesses, old financial institutions, they were focused more on acquiring new customers, they always reached out to get more and more people coming in. They’re always on the marketing spree, they have a lot of money, deep pockets, and they keep advertising and getting more people joining the system.

However, they were not good at retention. They didn’t retain people, mostly because they were not customer centric. They don’t allow them to work with other institutions as freely. And that made the financial institutions retain them, but not in a way that customers like to be retained. Freedom of choice, the free will is lost. If someone tries to curtail the freedom, that will make humans more furious than anything else. And we are at the brink of that moment with the financial world. People are tired about what’s happening and they want a change. The change is here. That’s what we are witnessing.

Customer acquisition versus retention. Obviously, we will be focusing on both.

Paid versus Organic

New evolving FinTech trends mean the businesses will focus not only on paid but also on organic attention. Paid means are always going to be there to support but it’s only a support to organic functions. It is by no means the only way of reaching out.

So when I say organic, I’ll dive in into the details on how it is organic and why it is called so shortly.

Targeted versus Wide-reach

Finding our place as mentioned earlier, our niche, means we’re going to target specifically on what we need and whom we are going to address.

Those segments of people in the past were wide reaching everyone, everywhere.

Personalization versus Automation

We are looking to personalize, both manually and automatically to make the customer experience better. In the past, they didn’t have good automation. Using automation to make it faster and efficient is again something that the new trends are focusing on.

Accessibility of Information

This is more like a map which can give you an insight on how the reach is achieved.

If you’re looking at how to achieve all the different functions outlined earlier, content marketing is the core. You don’t want to be one on one among those people who are pushy. But we want to be customer-centric, and use content marketing the right way.

Customer Experience Strategy

Customer experience strategy starts with content marketing on one side, customer support on the other. Support and marketing and customer support will work hand in hand. Content marketing is the direct product of the marketing side, customer support is an extension of the business process. And they both work for and with each other.

You can see a complex cycle created here. The first cycle goes between the content marketing, customer support, and creating the customer experience. And then there is a cycle between content marketing, customer support, brand authenticity. They are interconnected in more than one way. They are functioning, where each benefits the other, and they all work together to create the primary impact that you’re looking to achieve.

Customer support provides input to content marketing, on the kind of information that the audience needs. And content marketing enables the customer support by providing more visually appealing and more useful information in different content types, which the support team can use to reduce their workload.

Content marketing is a process where you create content, educate your customers on your philosophy, your product approach and how and why you do something, your thought behind it, and you explain your product, not just features and benefits.

Current methods, they go by saying, “okay, here’s a product, and this helps you with this, here’s the interest rates, here’s how the finance functions, here’s the process”. Here you talk about why you start a product, what is your philosophy behind it? Why are you even doing this? Or how it’s going to work and help them?

Your language is different, it’s the way of expression. Content marketing is not selling, it is educating and by the process of educating people, you make them want to work with you. It builds the know, like and trust factor.

They need to know what you’re going through, what you’re thinking and why you’re doing something. They need to know transparently how you function, what people involved actually do. What you care about and what you don’t care about should be seen. Transparency through education builds the “know, like and trust” factor.

Content Marketing helps build transparency

You can use any marketing tactic in the Marketing 101 book, but use it with 2 focus: customer & content. When you add those two focuses to it, it becomes powerful, it becomes more important because you’re not only addressing the logic of the human mind, you’re addressing even the emotion. So people who think more logically they get the answers. They get to think through the steps to get the process, but every human also decides emotionally. You make them feel comfortable. You make them feel trusted, you make them feel as if it’s a brand that listens to them. So, you cater to both the logic and the emotion of the left brain and the right brain.

Create content of all types

Audios to listen as they travel, videos for those who like, slides for those who are short of time, social image quotes for the millennials, infographics for the visual type, etc.

Distribute across all social and relevant channels

Create all types of content and distribute across all the channels that your audiences are in. There are more than 65 different channels, video platforms, audio platforms, podcasts, and slides, image platforms and social media.

Reach out to them and talk to them, get your content out, get your message out, and be out there.

Run ads to the content

Run ads to the content assets, which will help you attract initial audiences. Rather than just direct marketing, this will help nurture, educate and grow the community, and most importantly, converts better. Try both and see what works best for you. Content marketing is a long form marketing, it takes a little bit of time to establish, but then it reduces the overall cost of marketing over a period of time.

Talk about what matters

Talk about the process, the people’s vision, journey, share experiences of others, build a tribe, connect with them. Be with them as part of their day.

Customer feedback loop is at work here. The moment you start talking, you will have an opportunity to listen more, and will be able to make your product better, which in turn increases your customer retention. Because you have a better product, it increases your customer acquisition

If you use the paid form of advertising to help your content pieces, they will help you to increase more organic reach. You’re having people coming in to subscribe on your Facebook feed or Instagram feed. And then they see a YouTube video, they go on to watch on YouTube about different things that you’re teaching there.

They like your product, they like to try it and they try to work with it. Maybe for some reason, they forgot about you after signing up. But then they’d see the video on their feed on YouTube again, or on their Instagram, and then they remember you.

It’s like a web, you keep expanding. People will start penetrating through your various social channels.

That’s how you get into their lives (in a positive way) and help and support them in the process. The people who listen to you are people who are getting attracted to you, they’re targeted because your content speaks in a particular language, to a particular set of people. They’re the ones that resonate with your brand message, your ideal audience.

Very specific people who are attracted to what you’re offering, what you’re talking about, what you’re sharing, the philosophy, the ideology are the ones you are serving here. That is a way of personalization as well, because now they know that you’re talking to them, you’re talking to them specifically, because that is the kind of mental model that they think through. You’re thinking in the same way. There is an instant affinity.

Even though you’re not necessarily personalizing it for them, it is personalized to them, because it talks to them, it speaks and screams to them. That is how content marketing works.

Unrelentingly speaking, it helps you with your wide reach as well. It helps you to reach out to a wider audience in a more effective, organic and cost-effective manner.

Missed opportunity on the table

When we talk about the different platforms to talk to your audience, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., they have just a small portion, maybe 20-30% of your audience’s attention. We have so much more platforms for all content types.

So you make best use of all these different platforms. That will help you with not just reaching out to customers, but even with saving you on cost. When you receive customer feedback on a product after launching it, you already spent money on developing it and putting it out there. But if you are able to share your thoughts via content marketing to your audience, you get feedback even before you develop the product.

You talk about an ideology, you share it out there for feedback. People look at it, they comment on it. Now you get to listen to them and make changes, the possibilities are endless.

There’s a massive demand and there’s a massive challenge. It’s all about how you use it. It’s all about how you make the best use of the resources and solutions that you have to create an everlasting impact.

Conclusion

Possibilities are endless.There will be massive demand with massive challenges. Focus on your core, why you started the fintech product and talk about it, strategically, connecting and listening. It’s a process, it’s in fact an organism, living and breathing. You will be able to see your metrics grow and reach your objectives as you do more of it, consistently.

As I like to say, Anyone can “think and measure marketing”, but very few can “Feel the Marketing”. Both are essential.

