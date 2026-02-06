🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
CFTCKalshiMyriadPOLYPolymarket

Polymarket pushes ahead with crypto token plans as legal troubles mount

3 mins read
909536
Polymarket pushes ahead with crypto token plans as legal troubles mount

Contents

1. Token plans move forward amid business expansion
2. Legal challenges complicate return to U.S. market
Share link:

In this post:

  • Polymarket filed U.S. trademarks for “POLY” and “$POLY” token names on February 4.
  • The platform recorded $7.7 billion in monthly trading volume and secured a $2 billion investment from the NYSE parent company.
  • Nevada court blocked operations due to gambling law violations; 30% chance of a token launch before May.

The company operating cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket has taken formal steps toward launching its own digital token by filing trademark applications for two related names with federal authorities.

Blockratize Inc. submitted paperwork to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Feb. 4 seeking protection for “POLY” and “$POLY,” documents show.

The applications showed up on the agency’s website early Friday morning. Officials have marked both filings as active and waiting for review, meaning they meet basic requirements but haven’t been looked at by an examiner yet.

Token plans move forward amid business expansion

The filings cover several categories of business activity. These include computer programs for financial trading and cryptocurrency transactions, services related to digital tokens, and online platform services for electronic trading and settlement operations. Both applications were submitted under “intent to use” rules, which means the company isn’t using these names in business yet but plans to do so.

This paperwork marks a concrete step forward for token plans that Polymarket officials have discussed publicly for months. Back in October, the platform’s marketing chief Matthew Modabber said the company would release a POLY token and give some away to users for free.

Company founder Shayne Coplan also talked about the token publicly around the same time. While the trademark documents don’t say when the token might come out or how it would work, they line up with what executives said earlier and what people following the company have been expecting.

See also  EOS Coinbase suspension traced to degraded performance

Interest in a possible Polymarket token has grown as prediction markets have gotten much bigger. The platform has become one of the busiest worldwide, handling $7.7 billion worth of trades just last month, based on figures from The Block’s tracking system.

Polymarket has also been building business relationships and raising money lately. In October, Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, put $2 billion into the company. That same month, Polymarket announced deals with major names including Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, DraftKings, and the National Hockey League.

The platform has drawn more attention as prediction markets connected to politics, sports, and major world events have expanded. At the same time, regulators in the United States and other countries have been watching these markets more closely.

Legal challenges complicate return to U.S. market

Company leaders said back in October that they want to get their United States app running again before they focus on releasing the token. Sources said that Polymarket won’t launch its token until it has rebuilt its presence in the American market.

The company moved closer to that target in November when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission gave it permission to operate inside the country. That approval came nearly four years after Polymarket paid a $1.4 million penalty and stopped serving U.S. customers.

See also  Google Maps Gets a Major Update with AI-Powered Features

But the trademark filings arrive at a difficult moment for the company. While Polymarket works to get back into the U.S. market, it’s dealing with legal problems at the state level that could hurt its main way of doing business. A Nevada state court recently issued a temporary order stopping Polymarket from offering event-based contracts in that state.

The judge found the platform’s activities probably broke Nevada’s gambling laws. Polymarket responded by moving the case to federal court, arguing that the state’s action goes against federal law, according to Daniel Wallach, who runs Wallach Legal LLC, a law firm that handles sports betting and gaming cases.

While these legal fights continue, the trademark applications sit waiting for the patent office to review them. Polymarket hasn’t made any public statements about the trademark filings and hasn’t shared more information about when the POLY token might launch.

On Myriad, a prediction market run by Dastan, users are betting there’s only a 30% chance Polymarket will announce its token before May arrives.

Polymarket pushes ahead with crypto token plans as legal troubles mount
Source: Myriad
Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan