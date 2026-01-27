Polymarket inks a licensing deal with Major League Soccer

On January 26, on-chain prediction market Polymarket inked a licensing deal with the Major League Soccer (MLS), the largest professional soccer league in the U.S. Under the agreement, Polymaket will act as an official partner of MLS and the Leagues Cup in the U.S.

Polymarket will serve as an official and exclusive partner of the MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup presented by Audi, MLS, and Leagues Cup. The collaboration places MLS among the first international soccer leagues to incorporate prediction market analytics into the fan experience and shows SUM and MLS’s ongoing emphasis on innovation.

MLS teams with Polymarket to enhance fan engagement

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer (MLS), announced that it will collaborate with Polymarket to create innovative fan experiences across MLS digital platforms, with an emphasis on improving the live match experience and second-screen engagement. These initiatives aim to bring fans closer to the game through creative digital content on MLS and Leagues Cup platforms that capture fans’ collective sentiments in real time during pivotal moments.

Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket, said that fans are seeking new ways to get more involved in the game as soccer’s fan base in the U.S. continues to expand and evolve. He went on to say that, by collaborating with MLS and Leagues Cup, Polymarket will be able to reveal collective emotion in real time regarding significant events, games, and season-long narratives, providing fans with a more dynamic, data-driven approach to watching the game and connecting with the most popular sport in the world.

“As MLS continues to grow, innovation remains central to how we engage fans and evolve the league. Partnering with Polymarket allows us to integrate prediction markets as a new fan engagement format and position MLS as an early leader among global soccer properties.” –Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner and President of Soccer United Marketing.

This new licensing deal coincides with a rush of license agreements for the top prediction markets, Polymarket and Kalshi, which are now providing their data to search engines, media companies, and sports leagues.

Prediction markets expand partnerships with specific teams and sports leagues

Kalshi and Polymarket have agreements with specific teams and sports leagues. On January 8 this year, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp announced a new partnership with prediction market Polymarket, naming the platform as the official prediction market partner of the New York Rangers.

Polymarket will be featured throughout Rangers games at Madison Square Garden as the team’s exclusive prediction markets partner. The partnership includes LED signage, on-ice competitions, concourse activations, and digitally upgraded dasherboard signage during locally and nationally televised Rangers games. During the 2025–2026 season, Polymarket will serve as the presenting partner for one of the Rangers’ Centennial Theme Nights.

In a separate report on October 22 of last year, the National Hockey League (NHL) negotiated a historic multi-year U.S. agreement with Polymarket and Kalshi, designating them as the NHL’s official prediction market partners.

NHL revealed that under the partnership, the two platforms will be able to use NHL marks, emblems, and official designations on their platforms and products, as well as access to NHL private data. Additionally, brokers and merchants of Polymarket and Kalshi will be able to distinguish the items they offer by using NHL marks and logos.

“As prediction markets continue to evolve at a rapid pace, partnering with the two market leaders, Kalshi and Polymarket, provides a tremendous opportunity for the broadest fan engagement during the NHL season.” –Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business.

He also acknowledged that Polymaket and Kalshi are ideal partners as prediction markets continue to grow.

Beyond traditional team sports, Prediction markets are becoming more popular in combat sports as well. In November of last year, Polymarket signed a long-term, comprehensive collaboration with TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of Zuffa Boxing and the UFC.

